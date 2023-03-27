Latest News Editor's Choice


Command centres submit Zanu-PF primary elections winners list

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF provincial command centres have submitted the names of the winners of primary elections to the party's national elections directorate in Harare, which will officially announce the results.

Over the weekend, Zanu-PF exercised internal democracy when conducting its primary elections to elect candidates who will represent the party in the local authority, National Assembly, and Senate in the harmonised elections later this year.

While official results will be announced by the national commissariat department, some of them started trickling in from Sunday and by yesterday the party was consolidating reports.

In Bulawayo, provincial information and publicity secretary Archie Chiponda said the process went well and the results were forwarded to the national command centre.

"We are pleased with the level of participation and this time, we were actually overwhelmed with applications. We had a lot of comrades who threw their hats in the ring," he said.

"We have since forwarded the names of winning candidates to our party's headquarters where a declaration of successful candidates will be announced."

Bulawayo province had new entrants for National Assembly seats and these include Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube who was uncontested for the Cowdray Park seat.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi was also uncontested for the Bulawayo South Constituency seat.

Nkosana Mkandla was elected in Bulawayo North seat, Tendai Chakura in Bulawayo Central, Butholezwe Ndlovu for Magwegwe-Lobengula, Linda Chinamano was elected for Entumbane-Njube, Admire Masikati will stand in Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Tavengwa Zidya won Nketa constituency, Freedom Murechu will stand in Nkulumane, Cecelia Sibanda won the Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat and Pumulani Nsingo will stand in Pumula Constituency.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube will stand in the women's quota together with Eullysis Nowedza, Mollina Dube, Rejoice Sibanda, Tambudzai Chinyenye, Caroline Sibanda and Sibongile Sibanda.

In Senate, the party elected Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Ntombikayise Ndlovu, Annah Moyo, Fidelis Maphosa, Esnate Moyo, Engineer Mlungisi Moyo, Isaiah Chaponda, Shadreck Mhlaba, Elifasi Mashaba, and Aldermen David Ndlovu.

In Matabeleland South province the primary election results consolidation and compilation was concluded yesterday.
Preliminary results show that two candidates sailed through the primary elections under each senatorial seat and the party will use a zebra system to pick a sole representative for the party in each area.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi

The province has six senatorial seats. Richard Ndlovu and Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu were uncontested for the Bulilima-Mangwe senatorial seat.

Tambudzani Mohadi emerged as a winner for the Beitbridge senatorial seat. In Umzingwane Themba Mathuthu and Abigirl Damasane were not contested.

In Matobo, Nicholas Nkomo won the ticket to represent the party in the senatorial seat while in Gwanda Japhet Dube and Cecilia Dubiwa emerged tops.

At the National House of Assembly level, Albert Nguluvhe will be representing the party in Beitbridge East after beating Stephen Muleya.

In Beitbridge West, Thusani Ndou won the primaries after beating the incumbent MP Ruth Maboyi and Alfred Moyo. In Bulilima Constituency Dingumuzi Phuthi sailed through uncontested.

Madodana Sibanda who is the current Member of Parliament for Gwanda North lost to Lungisani Ncube. Omphile Marupi will represent the party in Gwanda South after beating Abedinico Ncube.

Mining businessman Fisani Moyo will represent the party in Gwanda Tshitaudze Constituency after beating three others. Farai Taruvinga will represent the party in Insiza North while Andrew Langa won the ticket to represent Zanu-PF in Insiza South National Assembly seat in the harmonised elections.

Sindisiwe Nleya shrugged off stiff competition from Hlalani Mguni, the current Member of Parliament for Mangwe Constituency. In Matobo District Edgar Moyo beat two other contestants.

Soul Ncube will represent the party in the Matobo-Mangwe Constituency while Levi Mayihlome will represent the party Umzingwane Constituency.

Zanu-PF Politburo member and overseer of the Matabeleland South primary election process, Richard Ndlovu said a technical team spent the whole of yesterday consolidating and verifying the paperwork for submission to the national office which will officially announce the results of the primary elections.

"The primary elections progressed well and the response from party members was impressive. We would like to thank party members and candidates for observing peace and respecting one another during the whole election process.

"This is a clear indication that the party is strong as we head for the primary elections. Our technical team spent the whole day compiling the database to ensure that all is in order," he said.

In Matabeleland North, the party's provincial elections officer Headman Moyo who sailed through uncontested in the senatorial poll in Lupane, said the province had concluded the voting process and sent results to the party's headquarters in Harare.

"The elections were peaceful and we are only waiting for the national office to announce the results which we have since sent," he said.

While the party's heavyweights Richard Moyo, who is also the party's provincial chair, sailed through in Umguza, Sithembiso Nyoni in Nkayi North and Stars Mathe in Nkayi South, there were few surprises as some senior members lost to new candidates.

In Bubi, incumbent Member of Parliament Sonny Mguni lost to Simelisizwe Sibanda. In Lupane East the sitting MP Mbongeni Dube lost to Siphathisiwe Ncube, while Lupane District Coordinating Committee chair Permanent Sibanda lost to Mpumelelo Ndlovu in the race to represent Lupane West.

In Hwange West, youthful Allison Sikuka who contested as an independent candidate in 2018 harmonised elections emerged the winner beating six other new candidates while in Hwange West Philani Moyo, a tourism executive emerged the winner ahead of two other tourism executives.

In Binga, Kudakwashe Munsaka who represented the party in the by-elections last year shrugged off the challenge of some senior party members to win the race in Binga South constituency.

Hwange's Fati Mpofu made it to the senate while Siphiwe Mafuwa won in the Women's quota.
The province was still compiling the final list of winners.

In the Midlands province, 23 out of 28 Constituencies were up for grabs.

Five Constituencies which include Gokwe Kana, Redcliff, Kwekwe Central, Gokwe Kabuyuni and Zhombe were not being contested since the incumbents were not challenged.

Midlands had not concluded the tallying of votes.

Mkoba South Constituency was won by Welly Magura, Mkoba North Constituency William Gondo, and Gweru Urban Alex Mukwembi.

Incumbent Vungu Constituency legislator Omega Sibanda lost to Brown Ndlovu.

Chiwundura Constituency was won by Sleiman Kwidini

In Gokwe Nembudziya constituency, former Minister of State in the Vice President's office, Flora Buka amassed 3 051 votes, beating the incumbent MP, Justice Wadyajena who got 2 180 votes.

In Chirumanzu South Constituency the incumbent Barbara Rwodzi garnered 10 030 votes brushing aside challengers Pedzisai Munanzvi who got 430 votes and Regis Maburutse who had 300 votes.



Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days