Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mangwana under fire

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
INFORMATION and Broadcasting Services secretary Ndavaningi ‘Nick' Mangwana has attracted brickbats after indirectly defending alleged gold smuggling exposed in Al Jeezera's documentary Gold Mafia: The Laundry Service.

In response to the documentary in a Twitter post yesterday, Mangwana said: "Countries under sanctions have to find ways of circumventing the sanctions. This may mean having to procure supplies through third parties or sell in grey market. They pay a premium for this. This is exactly what the UN Rapporteur Alena Douhan was talking about."

The first of a four-part documentary was aired last week in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large, Uebert Mudzanire, alias prophet Uebert Angel and the President's niece Henrietta Rushwaya were implicated in the alleged gold smuggling activities.

The second instalment of the documentary will air this Thursday.

Zimbabwe Democracy Institute director Pedzisai Ruhanya accused Mangwana of condoning corruption in the country.

"A government spokesperson can't surely defend gold smuggling, corruption and Stone Age accumulation. This lie won't stick. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has spoken out that it's not sanctioned. This area is not Nick's zone of competence or expertise. We have RBZ digital footprints to falsify the lie by Nick," Ruhanya tweeted.

"Nick Mangwana should read the propaganda model (Herman and Chomsky, 1988) and so clearly understand political communication in the digital age to avoid these childish rants."

Before the first episode of the documentary was screened, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya dismissed the exposé saying Zimbabwean exports and imports were not under sanctions, including trade in gold to warrant the country to "circumvent international sanctions" through illicit trade in gold, leading many to throw brickbats at Mangwana for preaching a contradicting narrative to the central bank boss.

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono joined in the Twitter diatribes saying: "Mr Nick Mangwana is testing the waters; it is a futile attempt to defend gold smuggling using a lie. The RBZ Governor John Mangudya issued a statement… saying the bank is not sanctioned. Everything else is crude propaganda and lies."

The next episodes of the documentary will look into the role of First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and one of her sons in the gold smuggling ring.

While presenting the 2022 performance evaluation results for top officials and ministers early this month, Mnangagwa launched an extraordinary attack on his government's communications department accusing it of "gross shortcomings" and hinted at hiring people with "contemporary skills".

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

4 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

4 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

5 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

7 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

8 hrs ago | 2432 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

8 hrs ago | 1113 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Al Jazeera documentary on Zimbabwe's gold mafia won't change anything

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Senate president challenges students

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Villagers accuse police of protecting criminals

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Man hangs self after killing granny (70)

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

3 armed robbers jailed 21 years

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Govt warns newsroom sex predators

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe's judiciary to decisively deal with political violence

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

US$226 000 debt chokes Joice Mujuru

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Why did Al Jazeera even bother about Zimbabwe looting?

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Naked woman thrown out of speeding Honda Fit

8 hrs ago | 749 Views

Lawyers support Mnangagwa's call for death penalty

8 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bulawayo water woes set to worsen

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Command centres submit Zanu-PF primary elections winners list

8 hrs ago | 434 Views

Serial killer on death row loses appeal at Supreme Court

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa launches resource mobilisation exercise

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

12 Zanu-PF MPs bite the dust in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Police intensify operation against mushikashika

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Senate President in Russia

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Deeds Office halts operations

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

US dabbles into Zimbabwe voters roll debate

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

High Court calls Mthuli Ncube to order over public debt

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Zimbabwe seated on huge renewable energy resources'

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

SA Border guard kills Zimbabwean man

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Bus driver nabbed for $4 million mbanje

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Big surprises in Zanu-PF primaries

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimparks kill problem Gutu crocodile

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mahere judgment pushed to next month

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man poisons his three children, kills self

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

Former Zinara chief executive convicted of violating tender procedures

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Arrested ZANU PF chief rigger released

21 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Murder over US$0,50 token

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

27 Mar 2023 at 10:05hrs | 2015 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

27 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 3111 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

27 Mar 2023 at 09:47hrs | 707 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

27 Mar 2023 at 09:37hrs | 2509 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

27 Mar 2023 at 09:26hrs | 3918 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

26 Mar 2023 at 20:34hrs | 1435 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

26 Mar 2023 at 20:33hrs | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 4412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days