Man hangs self after killing granny (70)

News / Local

by Staff reporter

IN an incident that has left villagers in Mutoko shell-shocked, a 31-year-old man fatally attacked his grandmother with a log before committing suicide after accusing her of failing to buy his medication.The body of Patrick Hungwa, of Tsiko village, was discovered hanging from a tree in a hill on Saturday shortly after he killed his paternal grandmother Anna Hungwa (70) with a log.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident yesterday."I confirm the death of an elderly Mutoko woman who was murdered by her grandson. The suspect then committed suicide after the act. We urge the public to respect the right to life and approach the police's Victim Friendly Unit and other professional counsellors if they have any misunderstandings to avoid such incidences," he said.It is alleged that on the fateful day, Hungwa stormed into his grandparents' homestead armed with a log and accused his grandmother of not buying him medication since he was ill.He then assaulted her with the log all over the body.His grandfather, Vincent Hungwa (80) tried to intervene, but was overpowered.Hungwa continued attacking his helpless grandmother until she died on the spot.He fled the scene, while his grandfather rushed to the police station to report the matter.Police attended the scene and found Anna lying dead next to a bloodied wooden log.A search was conducted and police later found Hungwa dead hanging from a tree in a nearby hill.