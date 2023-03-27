Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man hangs self after killing granny (70)

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
IN an incident that has left villagers in Mutoko shell-shocked, a 31-year-old man fatally attacked his grandmother with a log before committing suicide after accusing her of failing to buy his medication.

The body of Patrick Hungwa, of Tsiko village, was discovered hanging from a tree in a hill on Saturday shortly after he killed his paternal grandmother Anna Hungwa (70) with a log.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident yesterday.

"I confirm the death of an elderly Mutoko woman who was murdered by her grandson. The suspect then committed suicide after the act. We urge the public to respect the right to life and approach the police's Victim Friendly Unit and other professional counsellors if they have any misunderstandings to avoid such incidences," he said.

It is alleged that on the fateful day, Hungwa stormed into his grandparents' homestead armed with a log and accused his grandmother of not buying him medication since he was ill.

He then assaulted her with the log all over the body.

His grandfather, Vincent Hungwa (80) tried to intervene, but was overpowered.

Hungwa continued attacking his helpless grandmother until she died on the spot.

He fled the scene, while his grandfather rushed to the police station to report the matter.

Police attended the scene and found Anna lying dead next to a bloodied wooden log.

A search was conducted and police later found Hungwa dead hanging from a tree in a nearby hill.

Source - newsday
More on: #Rape, #Jail, #Man, #Hang

Comments


Must Read

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

4 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

5 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

7 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

8 hrs ago | 2434 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

8 hrs ago | 1114 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Al Jazeera documentary on Zimbabwe's gold mafia won't change anything

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Senate president challenges students

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Villagers accuse police of protecting criminals

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

3 armed robbers jailed 21 years

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mangwana under fire

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Govt warns newsroom sex predators

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe's judiciary to decisively deal with political violence

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

US$226 000 debt chokes Joice Mujuru

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Why did Al Jazeera even bother about Zimbabwe looting?

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Naked woman thrown out of speeding Honda Fit

8 hrs ago | 749 Views

Lawyers support Mnangagwa's call for death penalty

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Bulawayo water woes set to worsen

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Command centres submit Zanu-PF primary elections winners list

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Serial killer on death row loses appeal at Supreme Court

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa launches resource mobilisation exercise

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

12 Zanu-PF MPs bite the dust in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Police intensify operation against mushikashika

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Senate President in Russia

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Deeds Office halts operations

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

US dabbles into Zimbabwe voters roll debate

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

High Court calls Mthuli Ncube to order over public debt

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Zimbabwe seated on huge renewable energy resources'

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

SA Border guard kills Zimbabwean man

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Bus driver nabbed for $4 million mbanje

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Big surprises in Zanu-PF primaries

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimparks kill problem Gutu crocodile

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mahere judgment pushed to next month

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man poisons his three children, kills self

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

Former Zinara chief executive convicted of violating tender procedures

18 hrs ago | 583 Views

Arrested ZANU PF chief rigger released

21 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Murder over US$0,50 token

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Zanu PF's gold Mafia is punishing those who voted for it too.' Where is solace in sniggered at ghost voters!

27 Mar 2023 at 10:05hrs | 2015 Views

Zimbabwean nurses fret over global recruitment ban

27 Mar 2023 at 09:54hrs | 3111 Views

Mental health patient steals two cattle

27 Mar 2023 at 09:47hrs | 707 Views

Musarara withdraws from ZANU PF primary elections

27 Mar 2023 at 09:37hrs | 2509 Views

Senior Zanu-PF members fall in Primaries

27 Mar 2023 at 09:26hrs | 3918 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Ngayende ngabude! What?

26 Mar 2023 at 20:34hrs | 1435 Views

The whole gold hullabaloo about Zimbabwe illicit gold is plain codswallop and balderdash

26 Mar 2023 at 20:33hrs | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctors rattled by Al Jazeera exposé

26 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 4412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days