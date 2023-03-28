Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean politicians abusing religion

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
RENOWNED cleric, Reverend Kenneth Mutata has bemoaned growing conflation and abuse of religion to legitimise political decisions, saying this has left Zimbabwe's Christian community vulnerable to political predators.

Commenting on the role that self-styled prophet Uebert Angel played in Al Jazeera's documentary titled Gold Mafia: The Laundry Service which exposed money-laundering and gold smuggling rackets in the country, Mtata urged churches to teach their members to separate politics from religion to protect them from political abuse.

The first of the four-part Al Jazeera documentary exposed Angel's involvement in gold smuggling syndicates.

Mtata, who is the Zimbabwe Council of Churches general-secretary, said the documentary had revealed how the so-called "prophets" used their proximity to political power for self-enrichment and to facilitate primitive accumulation of wealth.

"This incident serves as a warning against the growing conflation and instrumentalisation of religion for legitimation of political power and political decisions," Mtata tweeted.

"In Zimbabwe, the use of Christianity to legitimate political power has been more pronounced around elections, where the ruling party visits the African indigenous churches to solicit their support. Some leaders of these apostolic sects and Zionists have openly encouraged their members to vote for the ruling party, claiming this had been revealed to them by God."

Of late, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been moving across the country courting the support of traditional churches to support his re-election bid in this year's polls.

A video clip of Mutare-based cleric Madzibaba Andby Makururu has gone viral on social media platforms where he pledges additional life to those who will vote for Mnangagwa.

Mtata said the vice of using religion in politics was also creeping into opposition politics.

"But this claim has also been made by opposition political parties with such statements as ‘GodIsInIt!' By such statements, the opposition also falls into the same trap of suggesting that they have divine and unquestionable right to political power," he said.

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has often used that refrain.

"This has seen the rise of political intolerance and culture of unaccountability across the political divide. For a predominantly religious population, questioning political authority that claims religious legitimacy is difficult.

"To restore accountability, political actors should desist from making religious claims to their political aspirations. The church must teach this separation of realms so that their members are not vulnerable to political abuse. God supports no political party."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 909 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

4 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

5 hrs ago | 1358 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

5 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

5 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Fastjet plane aborts Bulawayo landing due to bad weather

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Al Jazeera exposé signals doom for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Zesa only generating 951MW'

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Ex-Morgan & Co boss nabbed for $53m fraud

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe MPs fret over accommodation

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC, Zifa, again

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe has only one cancer machine

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Revoke licences of gold smugglers, says foreign funded TIZ

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Al Jazeera must be onto something big

5 hrs ago | 478 Views

Bulawayo suburb plunges into darkness

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man in court for racial slur

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Rehabilitation facility for Bulawayo CBD

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dlelas album launch gathers momentum

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates cry foul

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa mourns 6 Zanu-PF supporters

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Guard mauled to death by pit bulls

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Girlfriend in court over fraudulent estate claim

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mwazha church disowns bishop

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Work on Bulawayo-Nkayi Road begins

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Teacher arrested for raping learner several times

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mangaliso Ndlovu didn't contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections for the good of the party

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Students4ED petition Govt over city council's corruption

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chiefs to issue birth, death records

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Part of Harare-Beitbridge highway to be closed for upgrade

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimsec announces November examination fees deadline

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves TVET policy

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister meets Lukashenko

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

28 Mar 2023 at 11:15hrs | 2212 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

28 Mar 2023 at 11:12hrs | 3526 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

28 Mar 2023 at 10:19hrs | 4260 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 3946 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1567 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

28 Mar 2023 at 08:28hrs | 1082 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

28 Mar 2023 at 08:02hrs | 4549 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

28 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 6359 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1516 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days