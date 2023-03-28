Latest News Editor's Choice


Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has suffered defeat in weekend Zanu-PF primary elections, becoming one of the high profile casualties in the just ended ruling party internal polls.

A fervent loyalist to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ziyambi who is also leader of government business in parliament, lost by just 30 votes to Maruva Mercy Dinha, according to preliminary results from Zvimba West.

Dinha polled 4,104 votes against Ziyambi's 4,074 while Gifford Gomwe came a distant third with just 619 votes.

The defeat is a bitter blow to Ziyambi, a politician who has been doing all the bidding for Mnangagwa on the state leader's own battles to keep the lofty job.

Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha told reporters in Harare Monday that results announced so far were still subject to appeals and confirmation by the party's politburo, leaving room for some of party heavyweights to fight for survival.

"We allowed people to lodge complaints; an adhoc special tribunal will be meeting tomorrow, and outcomes of these complaints will affect results," he said.

Bimha confirmed earlier reports Deputy Information Minister Kindness Paradza had lost his bid to defend his Makonde seat, while in Gwanda South, Abednico Ncube – the current Minister of State for Matabeleland South – lost to former ZBC broadcaster Omphile Marupi.

Ncube polled a mere 602 to Marupi's 2,654

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Ruth Mavhunga-Maboyi lost to Thusani Ndou in Beitbridge West.

Other ministers who could soon be jobless are Mangaliso Ndlovu (Tourism), Mary Mliswa (Minister of State for Mashonaland West), Nokuthula Matsikenyere (Manicaland Minister of State), Jenfan Muswere (ICT minister), Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza and John Mangwiro (Deputy Minister of Health).

Other surprise results saw ex-minister Flora Buka claim the scalp of Justice Mayor Wadyajena for the ticket to represent Zanu-PF in Gokwe-Nembudziya.

Buka polled 3,051 votes against Wadyajena's 2,180.

In Vungu, Midlands, former ZIFA vice president Omega Sibanda lost to Brown Ndlovu.

Other sitting MPs in former Minister of Energy Fortune Chasi, Phillip Chiyangwa, Joseph Chinotimba, Dexter Nduna, Simbaneuta Mudarikwa also lost.

Source - ZimLive

