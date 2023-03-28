Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has failed to run clean primary elections in its own backyard amid vote rigging complaints by some losing candidates coupled with claims of intimidation among rival groups.

Long accused by opponents of abusing state authority to rig national polls, Zanu-PF held its internal elections this past weekend to find candidates who will contest this year's harmonised elections on a party ticket.

However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party has failed to escape similar accusations by its own loyalists who have attached their losses to rigging.

Some losing candidates have already approached the ruling party's provincial ad hoc committees, citing gross irregularities and unprofessionalism in the running of the controversial election.

A leaked complaint authored by Life Jejeje, losing candidate for Mutoko South, documented a slew of poll malpractices, including video evidence of what the politician claims to be vote rigging.

"We have a complaint at Ward 25 where the lady called Ethel was conducting the election," Jejeje said.

"She was just voting for Isaac Tasikani on the assisted voters … you can even check her handwriting on the ballot boxes.

"She was also putting Tasikani on her profile picture.

"We thought she was not eligible to conduct the election. She also took people from other villages like village 21 which were not supposed to vote there."

Jejeje added, "The secretary for administration Mr Tendal Mahara was openly campaigning for a candidate and saying ‘Pasi na Jejeje'.

"There was also a lot of intimidation and threats. They used the assisted voter method.

"When a voter said the name of his candidate, the one assisting the voter were voting for the candidate of choice."

In Mazowe North constituency, Justice Marufu, a Zanu-PF activist and member of the Tsungai Makumbe campaign team, was arrested with 651 ballot papers.

He is currently in police custody under Mvurwi police case number RRB5323373.

According to inside sources, Tsungai began celebrating victory before the Command Centre received the remaining 50 percent of ballots cast.

There were also reports of missing cells among the Zanu-PF voting constituencies in many polling stations.

Qhubani Moyo, a former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner who lost the Insiza North primary, also claimed vote rigging.

A shadowy group going by the moniker Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) and reportedly being led by Deputy Director of CIO Rtd Brigadier Tapfumaneyi has been accused of vote rigging on behalf of some preferred party candidates.

There are fears the losses suffered by some party bigwigs and the grumbles emanating from the conduct of the controversial poll could fuel Zanu-PF's festering factional wars and torpedo the ruling party's bid to win national elections due later this year.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Polls, #Bungle

Comments


Must Read

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 916 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

4 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

5 hrs ago | 1359 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

5 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

5 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Fastjet plane aborts Bulawayo landing due to bad weather

5 hrs ago | 339 Views

Al Jazeera exposé signals doom for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

'Zesa only generating 951MW'

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ex-Morgan & Co boss nabbed for $53m fraud

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe MPs fret over accommodation

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Munetsi calls out SRC, Zifa, again

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe has only one cancer machine

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Revoke licences of gold smugglers, says foreign funded TIZ

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean politicians abusing religion

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Al Jazeera must be onto something big

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Bulawayo suburb plunges into darkness

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man in court for racial slur

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Rehabilitation facility for Bulawayo CBD

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dlelas album launch gathers momentum

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates cry foul

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa mourns 6 Zanu-PF supporters

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Guard mauled to death by pit bulls

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Girlfriend in court over fraudulent estate claim

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mwazha church disowns bishop

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Work on Bulawayo-Nkayi Road begins

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Teacher arrested for raping learner several times

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mangaliso Ndlovu didn't contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections for the good of the party

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Students4ED petition Govt over city council's corruption

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chiefs to issue birth, death records

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Part of Harare-Beitbridge highway to be closed for upgrade

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimsec announces November examination fees deadline

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves TVET policy

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister meets Lukashenko

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Even ZANU PF supporters now thoroughly disgruntled with ruling establishment!

28 Mar 2023 at 11:15hrs | 2212 Views

'Zanu PF primaries were utter fiasco for ED thx Mafia' said Mliswa. ED's turn to sleep with one eye open

28 Mar 2023 at 11:12hrs | 3526 Views

Chamisa's ex-councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

28 Mar 2023 at 10:19hrs | 4260 Views

Zambia Airways lands in Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 3948 Views

Zimsec extends November registration deadline

28 Mar 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1567 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate declines

28 Mar 2023 at 08:28hrs | 1082 Views

Zanu-PF primaries preliminary results out

28 Mar 2023 at 08:02hrs | 4549 Views

Analysts' 'grill' Gold Mafia documentary producer

28 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 6359 Views

I left Zimbabwe to live in South Africa. I want to go back. This is why it's hard

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1517 Views

China Energy proposes $1 billion floating solar farm In Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days