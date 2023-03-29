Mapeza wary of Bosso threat

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FC PLATINUM head coach Norman Mapeza is expecting a tough encounter when his side faces a confident Highlanders at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday in what will be one of the weekend's blockbuster clashes in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.The four-time champions are riding high, having won their first two assignments over Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets.Mapeza emphasised the need for his charges to work hard ahead of the clash against a Highlanders side which appears to be finally leaving up to its potential under expatriate coach Baltemar Brito."We have to work. It's going to be tough," Mapeza said ahead of the match."We have to work hard in preparation for this match. Their coaches are past adaptation. So it's going to be hard," Mapeza added.Highlanders won their last match against Black Rhinos, courtesy of a Mckinnon Mushore strike.For Mapeza, Highlanders' most recent result is enough reason for them to be abuzz against the platinum miners.How the teams will play out remains to be seen, but this is probably FC Platinum's first real test.Highlanders will also look to test their pedigree against a team that has been more consistent than any other PSL teams in as many games.In previous meetings, FC Platinum have dominated.They won two of their last five fixtures, with three ending in draws, while Highlanders won none.