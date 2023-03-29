Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe data, among world's costliest'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
INFLATION and a deteriorating economy have seen data costs in Zimbabwe spiking upwards compared to other countries in the region, information communication technology (ICT) experts have said.

Currently, the NetOne data bundle costs $16 000 for 10 gigabytes, while the Econet data bundle costs $19 000.

A recent report by Worldwide Mobile Data on data prices ranked Zimbabwe as one of the countries with the most expensive internet data in the world.

ICT specialist Chris Musodza said: "The cost of data continues to increase as the mobile network providers are charging their fees in United States dollars due to inflation. There are also other contributing factors which are the high costs of data in Zimbabwe and the license costs which are quite high. Internet connectivity and its cables are also expensive.

"This has affected most businesses that are operating on the internet. Banks and various institutions are affected as internet and technology shape critical aspects of the customers."

Media Institute of Southern Africa Zimbabwe representative Nyasha Nyakunu said a multi-stakeholder approach involving all key players was needed to come up with mechanisms that ensure affordable internet access and data prices.

"In saying this, we are informed by the African Declaration on Internet Rights and Freedoms which stresses that access to the internet is a fundamental right. In that regard, affordable data prices are not only key to accessing the Internet, but to socio-economic development. Affordable data prices foster citizens' rights, including business, to seek, receive, share information and ideas for informed choices and decisions, of which the media is a critical component," Nyakunu said.

Early this month, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority gave the nod to telecommunication companies to hike their tariffs by 50%, ahead of a further 50% tariff hike in April.

Meanwhile, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is set to effect a 50% tariff increase from April 1, the second hike this year.

In February, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) approved an industry-wide 50% tariff increase for the telecommunications sector. It said the price changes were inevitable due to the operating environment, which had seen business costs growing at a rate poised to outpace service delivery.

"This is a reminder that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) approved an industry-wide 50% tariff increase in February and another 50% effective 1 April 2023 for products and services,"  Liquid said in a statement.

"While working to enhance your customer experience, we acknowledge the impact this will have on you as our valued customer and we remain committed to continuously improve our service delivery and enhance customer experience."

The telecom sector has bemoaned low tariffs set by the regulator which have threatened its viability. Among the challenges it faces include prolonged power outages which have escalated costs as a result of using generators, infrastructure gaps and excessive taxation.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing unprecedented price hikes caused by supply chain bottlenecks and disruptions, along with global fuel price increases caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
More on: #Data, #Cost, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

46 mins ago | 51 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mapeza wary of Bosso threat

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZimAlloys ready to switch on its biggest furnace

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to probe RBZ

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man offers US$20 for son's upkeep

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe yet to comply with regional electoral guidelines

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Caledonia ramps up gold production

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Liquid Technologies hikes tariff

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Spike in elderly rape cases worry Zimbabwe police

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsholotsho gets town board status

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mini census as Zimbabwe prepares for South Africa returnees

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zulu lithium production might start this week

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

South Africa extends validity of non-ZEP permits

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Gweru City Council to honour Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers injured in crash

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets over primary election results

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa honoured as Minister of God

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

5 councillors in court over stands corruption

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Beitbridge Border readies for Easter traffic

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe media urged to promote peace during elections

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to get hydrogen power plant in 2024

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

ABSA, Standard Bank agree US$193m funding deal to build new Zimbabwe hospitals

13 hrs ago | 619 Views

Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

16 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Lesotho demand its land from South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Graft exposé has messed Zanu-PF anti-sanctions campaign?

16 hrs ago | 1002 Views

South Africa gives reprieve for visa holders

16 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

16 hrs ago | 633 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

24 hrs ago | 1222 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 3242 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

29 Mar 2023 at 09:05hrs | 755 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

29 Mar 2023 at 08:09hrs | 1182 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

29 Mar 2023 at 07:59hrs | 721 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

29 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2204 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

29 Mar 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2403 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1910 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 778 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1932 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days