Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's govt gags media over Al Jazeera exposé?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson George Charamba yesterday subtly gagged the local media from reporting on the Al Jazeera documentary exposing alleged money laundering and illegal smuggling of gold by President  Emmerson Mnangagwa's allies.

Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large, Uebert Madzanire, alias Uebert Angel is recorded on video confidently speaking about the criminal activities and name drops some individuals.

The documentary, whose second episode is set to be aired today, has created nightmares for both the government and the ruling Zanu-PF party.

But, Charamba tweeting under the pseudonym Tinoedza Zvimwe said there would be consequences to newspapers covering the Al Jazeera story.

"Al Jazeera is not a court of law beforewhose claims impart privileges to defamatory utterances.

It is merely some weaponised channel.

If you are reckless to enough repeat what it's phoney documentary defamatorily says hoping to plead ‘I heard/saw it on Al Jazeera', you will be sorry for yourself," Charamba chillingly warned.

"Do not for once think there is no grit to act against reckless, defamatory and politically-motivated journalism. Faceless Twitter names egging you on will not be a factor when brickbats come. Be warned."

When contacted by NewsDay for further comment on the subject, Charamba said: "Waverenga tweet yacho (You read the tweet). It's complete in its meaning and sense."

Charamba's comments have, however, not gone down well with media practitioners.

Regional director of the Media Institute of Southern Africa, Thabani Moyo told NewsDay that journalists have a right to do their work without harassment as provided for under section 61 of the Constitution.

Moyo said: "Public officials should desist from such veiled attacks on the media to instil fear and self-censorship among journalists, thereby compromising the citizens' right to access to information as provided for by our Constitution. If public officials have complaints against the media there are remedies through the Zimbabwe Media Commission and the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe rather than targeting journalists and their media houses."

Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ), an umbrella body for several media groups, said Charamba's statements were an assault on freedom of expression and freedom of the media.

"The threats instil fear and self-censorship among journalists, thereby compromising the citizens' right to access to information as provided for by our Constitution of which the media plays a critical role in the advancement and enjoyment of that right," MAZ said in a statement.

"Statements that seek to silence journalists go against the reform trajectory that government has been undertaking, which has seen the outlawing of criminal defamation and adoption by Cabinet of the principle of co-regulation and acknowledgement of the existence of internal remedies to address grievances against the media."

MAZ, however, urged the media to be professional in their conduct.

"The media in its professional conduct, should always be mindful that in terms of Section 86 of the Constitution (limitation of rights and freedoms), media freedom should be exercised reasonably and with due regard for the rights and freedoms of other persons," MAZ added.

According to Amnesty International, Zimbabwe is among countries that constantly harass journalists,

In a 2022/23 report titled The State of World's Human Rights, Amnesty International said: "Human rights defenders, activists, journalists and opposition members faced intimidation and harassment including arrests, detention and prosecution as authorities tightened their grip on the rights of freedom of expression and association."

Zimbabwe was cited alongside Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda and Somalia.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Gag, #Media

Comments


Must Read

American-based Hilda Dube launches campaign to help mentally challenged pregnant women

47 mins ago | 53 Views

Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabweans returning from SA battling to make ends meet

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mthuli Ncube set to retain post after election

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Sanctions hit Zimbabwe aircraft maintenance

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chamisa's MP takes voters roll fight to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Illegal diamond mining movie set to premiere

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is ready for credible, free polls

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gweru readies for Mnangagwa visit

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe data, among world's costliest'

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mapeza wary of Bosso threat

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZimAlloys ready to switch on its biggest furnace

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to probe RBZ

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man offers US$20 for son's upkeep

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe yet to comply with regional electoral guidelines

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Caledonia ramps up gold production

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Liquid Technologies hikes tariff

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Spike in elderly rape cases worry Zimbabwe police

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsholotsho gets town board status

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mini census as Zimbabwe prepares for South Africa returnees

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zulu lithium production might start this week

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

South Africa extends validity of non-ZEP permits

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gweru City Council to honour Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers injured in crash

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets over primary election results

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa honoured as Minister of God

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

5 councillors in court over stands corruption

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Beitbridge Border readies for Easter traffic

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe media urged to promote peace during elections

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to get hydrogen power plant in 2024

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

ABSA, Standard Bank agree US$193m funding deal to build new Zimbabwe hospitals

13 hrs ago | 619 Views

Teen stabbed to death in Harare school bullying incident

16 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Lesotho demand its land from South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Graft exposé has messed Zanu-PF anti-sanctions campaign?

16 hrs ago | 1002 Views

South Africa gives reprieve for visa holders

16 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Eurowings land in Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mushikashika driver rapes client, dumps car on scene

16 hrs ago | 633 Views

Imbiber attacked over 13-year-old girl

24 hrs ago | 1222 Views

ZANU PF youth PC hires thugs to attack Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 3244 Views

CJ Raymond Zondo is a political charlatan, says KZN ANC

29 Mar 2023 at 09:05hrs | 755 Views

Mnangagwa blames 'bad' road for accident that claimed 6 Zanu-PF supporters

29 Mar 2023 at 08:09hrs | 1182 Views

'Stop bribing Zimbabwe prosecutors'

29 Mar 2023 at 07:59hrs | 721 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman threatens media arrests over Gold Mafia coverage

29 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2204 Views

Simon Rudland threatens Al Jazeera with legal action

29 Mar 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa should remember what happened to Mugabe, he must be careful

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2404 Views

CIO boss sucked into Zanu-PF primaries drama

29 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1910 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bungles own poll

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 778 Views

Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claims Mnangagwa is his partner

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1932 Views

Ziyambi, more Zanu-PF heavyweights fall in party primaries

29 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2656 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days