Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Union Council of Churches (ZUCOC) has ordered its members to vote for the ruling party in this year's general elections assuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa of a resounding victory.

This follows the graduation of clergymen who went through a Zanu-PF appendage's - Pastors for ED - ideology program.

A Pastors4ED leader, Never Pavari said the ideology classes were aimed at instilling 'nationalism' in the clergymen.

"Pastors4ED, the servants of God have openly publicly and unapologetically and categorically affirmed their unwavering support to the leadership of ED Mnangagwa.

"As ZUCOC we have identified the needs that most servants of God are not properly trained theoretically. We realised that we are not training and empowering the promotion of mind to configure to configure the mind of servants of God that we may bring patriotic change," said Pavari.

Pastors4ED, a mushrooming affiliate of Zanu-PF, Wednesday converged in Harare to drum up support for President Mnangagwa with its leaders jostling in praise of the Zanu-PF leader.

The event witnessed President Mnangagwa being conferred  with an ordination certificate for his role in the liberation struggle.

Pastors4ED national chairperson Idirashe Dongo said the Zanu-PF parallel structure will garner votes for Mnangagwa.

"We supplicate on behalf of the leader. In the ten provinces in Harare we have been inculcating the idea that we are supposed to pray for our leader (Mnangagwa). If I am looking at our church members as much as we are, we will vote for you in the elections," said Dongo.

Source - newzimbabwe

