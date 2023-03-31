Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Changing political face in Manicaland

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Manicaland province has dumped its old guard and other party heavyweights after they were thumped in primary elections held last week, with 17 out 22 sitting legislators falling by the wayside.

The shock defeat of some of the bigwigs is still reverberating in the province.

Some of them had hoped that their closeness to President Emmerson Mnangagwa would save them and provide guarantee for longer political shelf-life.

Joseph Chinotimba lost to young turk, Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South.

Chinotimba was reportedly dumped for enjoying the fast life of Harare neglecting his constituency.

"He is no longer the Chinotimba we used to know. He was now eating with the elite in the capital," said one villager in the constituency.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokhuthula Matsikenyere suffered a heartbreak, losing to Wilson Maphosa in Chimanimani West.

Transport minister deputy Mike Madiro was another casualty after losing to former friend and ally Admire Mahachi in Mutare North.

Property mogul Moses Ruwona outpolled Information Communication and Technology minister Jenfan Muswere in Makoni West constituency.

Just before the elections, Muswere had bragged that none of his rivals would get 10% of the vote.

Former Local Government deputy minister Christopher Chingosho is still having a nightmare after being defeated by young farmer Farai Mapfumo in Headlands.

Another incumbent James Munetsi lost the plot against the incoming Joseph Muwombi in Makoni North.

Chipinge businessman Enock Porusingazi and former MP was confined to the dustbin of history by Robert Nyemudzo in Chipinge South constituency while another sitting legislator, Joshua Murire was defeated by Angeline Gata.

In Mutare West, Percy Muchimwe was heavily trounced by Brighton Mwanengureni.

In Makoni South, sitting MP Misheck Mataranyika was defeated by Albert Nyakuedzwa while in Mutasa North incumbent Chido Madiwa lost to Obey Bvute.

Zanu-PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi had the last laugh after defeating the incumbent Saul "Baba Stembeni" Nzuma in Buhera West.

A new face Phillip Guyo was uncontested in Buhera North while in Buhera Central, Samson Matema beat the incumbent, Gilima Samson.

Some of the Zanu-PF MPs who retained their tickets to represent the ruling party in the general elections are Supa Mandiwanzira in Nyanga South, Chido Sanyatwe (Nyanga North) and Raymond Machingura (Chipinge Central).

Chimanimani East MP Joshua Sacco was also uncontested.

Kenneth Muchina will represent Zanu-PF in Chikanga constituency and Clyde Jani in Dangamvura while central committee member Esau Mupfumi will contest for the Mutare Central seat. Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said the election shows that no one is safe in Zanu-PF.

"What we have just witnessed in the elections shows that no one is safe in the ruling Zanu-PF," he said.

"It means even in Zanu-PF, members are exasperated with nationalist mediocrity. The thieving, corruption and a litany of unfulfilled electoral promises have finally caught up with the old guard."

Source - newsday zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

43 mins ago | 124 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Shady characters around Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe police threaten to storm unreported funerals

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso's Brito banks on Platinum pressure

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

George Charamba's attempts to gag journalists, futile

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA gives in on migrants

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Are Zimbabwe roads safe?

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Citizens urged to shun political violence

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Hwange Unit 7 goes full blast

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa tells councils to consult residents first

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean detectives arrested for US$1 000 extortion

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Anything called the Zimbabwean GEIST?

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo firms shed 32 000 jobs

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Beam students can only register 6 subjects

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe police invoke strict COVID-19 rules for Mthwakazi rally

17 hrs ago | 723 Views

Nkayi clinic proposal vanishes

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe slashes policy rate

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

Fifa probe Zifa board member

17 hrs ago | 663 Views

Negligent driver kills pedestrian

17 hrs ago | 521 Views

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

20 hrs ago | 4376 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

23 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

23 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

23 hrs ago | 686 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

23 hrs ago | 2184 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

24 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

31 Mar 2023 at 10:26hrs | 1049 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

31 Mar 2023 at 09:25hrs | 4724 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

31 Mar 2023 at 08:00hrs | 6377 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

31 Mar 2023 at 07:51hrs | 2150 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 710 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 368 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

31 Mar 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1550 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 122 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 331 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 268 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 361 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

31 Mar 2023 at 07:45hrs | 283 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 146 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days