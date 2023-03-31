Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso's Brito banks on Platinum pressure

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito reckons FC Platinum are favourites to retain the league title, but will be under pressure when the two sides clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Brito faces the champions, a club that Highlanders have failed to beat in nine years, but is confident after his boys won at Black Rhinos in Harare last week.

"You guys know that they (FC Platinum) are favourites to be the champions; they are in the group of clubs that could be the champions. The guy (Norman Mapeza) has not put us in that group. This means so much, it means they are a strong team but we also have our strengths and we will fight to get the three points, so we will do our best. The pressure is on them and not on us," Brito said.

Bosso lost 3-2 to FC Platinum at BF last year in October.

Highlanders go into the game with strikers Stanley Ngala, Washington Navaya, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Ray Lunga but it was not clear if they had succeeded in registering Calvin Chigonero.

Mckinnon Mushore found the net against Black Rhinos last week.

"We will select the best 11 players at the moment because during the season there will be ups and downs in terms of performance. So, we will choose those players that are in good shape for the game and the time will come for the others to play," Brito said.

Highlanders drew their first game against ZPC Kariba and beat Rhinos in the second.

Mapeza yesterday denied that he ruled Highlanders out of the championship race saying the Bulawayo giants were a big club.

"We are going to play a massive game on Sunday against Highlanders, one of the biggest clubs in the country. Look at their history and ours. You can only compare their history to Dynamos and Caps United. It's a massive game and I am more than happy with our preparations and I know the challenge we will get when we get there. They always play good football. What is important for us is to go there with the same hunger, same desire and same confidence," Mapeza said.

Mapeza said he was not reading much into yesteryear statistics.

"All games are always difficult. What is important is how we have started this marathon, but for now it is too early. It is just our third game of the season.

"We don't go there with statistics on our mind. It is not for me to go and look for statistics. My focus is this coming game on Sunday," he said.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
More on: #Brito, #Bosso, #Platinum

Comments


Must Read

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

41 mins ago | 116 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Shady characters around Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe police threaten to storm unreported funerals

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

George Charamba's attempts to gag journalists, futile

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA gives in on migrants

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Are Zimbabwe roads safe?

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Citizens urged to shun political violence

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Changing political face in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Hwange Unit 7 goes full blast

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa tells councils to consult residents first

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean detectives arrested for US$1 000 extortion

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Anything called the Zimbabwean GEIST?

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo firms shed 32 000 jobs

16 hrs ago | 521 Views

Beam students can only register 6 subjects

16 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe police invoke strict COVID-19 rules for Mthwakazi rally

16 hrs ago | 722 Views

Nkayi clinic proposal vanishes

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe slashes policy rate

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Fifa probe Zifa board member

17 hrs ago | 663 Views

Negligent driver kills pedestrian

17 hrs ago | 521 Views

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

20 hrs ago | 4375 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

23 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

23 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

23 hrs ago | 686 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

23 hrs ago | 2183 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

24 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

24 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

31 Mar 2023 at 09:25hrs | 4723 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

31 Mar 2023 at 08:00hrs | 6375 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

31 Mar 2023 at 07:51hrs | 2149 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1119 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 710 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 368 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

31 Mar 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1550 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 122 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 331 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 268 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 361 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

31 Mar 2023 at 07:45hrs | 283 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 146 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days