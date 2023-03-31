Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe, facing perennial power shortages, received the bulk of its electricity imports from South Africa and Zambia in the fourth quarter of last year, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) said Friday.South Africa's power utility Eskom took up 38.4 percent and Zambia's power utility, the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (ZESCO), accounted for 32.4 percent of the imported electricity for the fourth quarter, ZIMSTAT director-general Taguma Mahonde said.In 2022, Zimbabwe imported a total of 2,303.6 gigawatt hours (GWh) worth of electricity, among which 681.1 GWh were imported in the fourth quarter, up 4.7 percent from 650.7 GWh imported in the third quarter, Mahonde added.According to ZIMSTAT, Zimbabwe generated 1,796.9 GWh in the fourth quarter, among which 1,024.2 GWh, or 57 percent, were generated at Kariba Power Station.Zimbabwe is facing acute power shortages due to obsolete power generation equipment and a shortage of foreign currency to finance electricity imports.