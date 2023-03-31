Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HARARE East legislator who is a Former Finance Minister and one of the leaders of Nelson Chamisa's Citizens' Coalition for Change Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe government's land ownership structure was still protecting whites' interests.

Debating in Parliament on Thursday during the Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services Parly committee on the benchmark visit to Namibia on war veterans welfare, Biti said the liberation fighters should not be given offer letters which have no security.

"Forty-four years after independence, much of that land is still intact and owned by white commercial interests. Billy Rautenbach for instance, owns tonnes and tonnes of land in the Chipinge-Chisumbanje area," added Biti.

He however explained that less than 5% of the farms are still not leased by white farmers.

"Whilst we complained about the problem of white ownership of farms and multiple ownership of our farms by white farmers, right now the biggest challenge is multiple farm leasing by white interests in this country.

"This country is still owned, controlled and run by white commercial interests, whether it is in mining, farming, manufacturing, banking, legal and auditing sector, white commercial interests are still dominating in this country. It is not yet Uhuru; there is unfinished business of the liberation struggle."

"The first thing which we need to do is to give title deeds to war veterans of the farms that they acquired. You cannot make them subject to the offer letter. The greatest service we can do to war veterans, number one is to give them title deeds to the farms that they benefitted as a result of the Land Reform Programme.

"The offer letter is non-securitised and in breach of Chapter 16 of the Constitution. The offer letter, just like their constituencies, can go just like the wind – bhuru bhuru, yabhururuka seshiri," Biti said referring to Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba who led the farm invasions in 2000 and recently lost his constituency in the Zanu-PF primaries.

Further, the MP said: "Let us give them security of tenure kuti chanoti chandakarwirawo ndechichi. Chandinosiirawo vazukuru vangu ndechichi, that land and if we say the basis of the Land Reform Programme was the land, then the basis of the reward of the war veteran must be the land. That should be the starting point. Why are we afraid to give war collaborators the land? Let us give them title deeds."

"Land was the basis of the liberation struggle and hence ownership of it is deemed to have the potential of socially and economically empowering veterans and their dependents."

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Biti, #Whites, #Land

Comments


Must Read

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

44 mins ago | 124 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Shady characters around Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe police threaten to storm unreported funerals

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso's Brito banks on Platinum pressure

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

George Charamba's attempts to gag journalists, futile

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA gives in on migrants

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Are Zimbabwe roads safe?

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Citizens urged to shun political violence

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Changing political face in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Hwange Unit 7 goes full blast

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa tells councils to consult residents first

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean detectives arrested for US$1 000 extortion

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Anything called the Zimbabwean GEIST?

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo firms shed 32 000 jobs

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Beam students can only register 6 subjects

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe police invoke strict COVID-19 rules for Mthwakazi rally

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

Nkayi clinic proposal vanishes

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe slashes policy rate

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

Fifa probe Zifa board member

17 hrs ago | 663 Views

Negligent driver kills pedestrian

17 hrs ago | 521 Views

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

20 hrs ago | 4376 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

23 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

23 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

23 hrs ago | 686 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

23 hrs ago | 2184 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

24 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

31 Mar 2023 at 10:26hrs | 1049 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

31 Mar 2023 at 09:25hrs | 4724 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

31 Mar 2023 at 08:00hrs | 6378 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

31 Mar 2023 at 07:51hrs | 2150 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 710 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 368 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

31 Mar 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1550 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 122 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 331 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 268 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 361 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

31 Mar 2023 at 07:45hrs | 284 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 146 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days