CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has called on the government to act on institutions and individuals implicated in the Al Jazeera documentary demanding heads to be 'chopped'.This comes as the country is currently being treated to the front row seat of how politically connected cartels are smuggling gold and laundering money.CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba demanded that government holds accountable individuals implicated."Instead of persecuting journalists, instead of politicking, the state institutions must be invoked and they must be able to answer to the citizens of this country and give a statement in terms of what has been done thus far in terms of ensuring that what has been alleged, what has brought out bare for all to see is being resolved and dealt with," he said.Government has remained mum on the allegations with no official communication from formal conduits.Siziba said corruption is at the center of economic decay thus should be nipped in the bud."We have consistently argued that as a movement and as an alternative government that at the center of the decay of the economy in our country is the extraction and plunder of our resources by a few for the benefit of the few and not for many," he said.