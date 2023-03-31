Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), the oldest liberation war party, will stage demonstrations in South Africa where Uebert Angel,

Angel, who was appointed ambassador-at-large and a presidential envoy by Mnangagwa in March 2021, was secretly recorded boasting that he could launder as much as US$1.2 billion and equal worth in gold without any glitch.

The self styled prophet who is shown as the face of gold smuggling in Zimbabwe also revealed the web of gold smugglers which includes Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, Kamlesh Pattni and Simon Rudland.

ZAPU in a statement said they will stage demonstrations in South Africa where Uebert Angel is expected next week.

"Following revelations by global media group Al Jazeera about gold smuggling and money laundering by the ruling elite in Zimbabwe and their surrogates, and following our subsequent statement condemning same, ZAPU is calling on every Zimbabwean from all over the world to join a defiance campaign to force our government to act on those implicated and for culprits to resign immediately."

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Zapu, #Demo, #Angel

Comments


Must Read

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

44 mins ago | 126 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Shady characters around Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe police threaten to storm unreported funerals

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso's Brito banks on Platinum pressure

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

George Charamba's attempts to gag journalists, futile

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA gives in on migrants

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Are Zimbabwe roads safe?

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Citizens urged to shun political violence

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Changing political face in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Hwange Unit 7 goes full blast

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa tells councils to consult residents first

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean detectives arrested for US$1 000 extortion

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Anything called the Zimbabwean GEIST?

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo firms shed 32 000 jobs

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Beam students can only register 6 subjects

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe police invoke strict COVID-19 rules for Mthwakazi rally

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

Nkayi clinic proposal vanishes

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe slashes policy rate

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

Fifa probe Zifa board member

17 hrs ago | 663 Views

Negligent driver kills pedestrian

17 hrs ago | 521 Views

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

20 hrs ago | 4378 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

23 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

23 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

23 hrs ago | 686 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

23 hrs ago | 2184 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

24 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

31 Mar 2023 at 10:26hrs | 1049 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

31 Mar 2023 at 09:25hrs | 4724 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

31 Mar 2023 at 08:00hrs | 6378 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

31 Mar 2023 at 07:51hrs | 2150 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 710 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 368 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

31 Mar 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1551 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 122 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 331 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 268 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 361 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

31 Mar 2023 at 07:45hrs | 284 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 146 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days