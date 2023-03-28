Parking bosses up for bribery

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO City of Harare parking supervisors were on Friday arraigned before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro for allegedly bribing a motorist.The duo, Bertha Gondo and Gabriel Mukoka were remanded to today for bail application.Allegations are that on March 30 this year at about 1330 hours, the complainant parked his vehicle along Mbuya Nehanda Street and paid for one hour parking. He allegedly came back after an hour and found his vehicle clamped on the right front wheel.Easy Park officials whom he had paid for parking then referred him to the two accused persons who indicated that his vehicle had been clamped for violating parking regulations. They said he had straddled the white line on the parking bay.They then demanded US$20 to unclamp his vehicle. The complainant was joined by Varaidzo Mahachi, a friend who also pleaded with the accused for mercy.The two insisted that they wanted the money.Realising that the two accused persons were unrelenting, Mahachi offered them US$5, which the accused persons accepted and unclamped the vehicle.Gondo received the money while Mukoka unclamped the vehicle. Unbeknown to the duo, all these activities were under the watchful eyes of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officers who immediately pounced on them and arrested them for engaging in corrupt activities.The US$5 was seized and a certificate of seizure was issued to Gondo.