Zimbabwe police should help defend people's rights

News / Local

by Staff reporter

EACH election season in Zimbabwe never ceases to amaze and offers eye-popping surprises that are only unique to the southern African nation.Just after we thought Zanu-PF's astounding top-drawer surprise of announcing results of its recently help primary election without figures had grabbed the gong this term, in came the Zimbabwe Republic Police telling us that all citizens should inform the police of every funeral that happens ahead of this year's elections.Last week, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told us: "If we are at a funeral during elections, it's better to report to the officer-in-charge and that will be put on record because some neighbours would lie (that there is a political gathering)… there are some people who want to campaign at funerals. Why should you campaign at one's funeral? We also expect politicians not to address supporters at people's homes. If a neighbour complains, we come."This can only happen in Zimbabwe that the police can simply wake up and announce unconstitutional laws and force people to follow them to a tee in the guise that this the only way citizens can protect themselves from liars.Nyathi's announcement is more than disturbing because it is a clear harbinger of what is in store for the country this election season. Never have we heard of such a law that funerals happening during an election should be reported to the police and that it is now a crime to campaign at a funeral.What if the person who has passed on was an avid politician? Should nothing political be said at their funeral? And if something political is said, what is the crime? Does this also mean that the "new laws" also apply to the ruling Zanu-PF party? Or is it, as some already fear, this is just to limit the space for the opposition political parties whose meetings and rallies are currently being barred by the police for no apparent reasons?We sincerely believe this is a ludicrous proposition. The police should be apolitical and must never be so engrossed with politics to the extent of violating people's constitutional rights which entitles them to associate with anyone and anywhere they so choose.Article 58 of Zimbabwe's supreme law specifically states: "Every person has the right to freedom of assembly and association, and the right not to assemble or associate with others… No person may be compelled to belong to an association or to attend a meeting or gathering… Every Zimbabwean citizen has the right to campaign freely and peacefully for a political party or cause; to participate in peaceful political activity; and to participate, individually or collectively, in gatherings or groups or in any other manner, in peaceful activities to influence, challenge or support the policies of the government or any political or whatever cause."So Nyathi's pronouncements come as a real shock and clearly signals that the 2023 elections promise to be the most not free, unfair and irregular polls in the country's history. It is quite appalling that instead of protecting people's constitutional rights, the police appear wont on blatantly violating those rights.These are, indeed, very sad moments in the life of our fledgling democracy.