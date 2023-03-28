Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have urged the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to speed up rehabilitation of Luveve Road which has taken ages to complete despite promises that the project would take 90 days.

Residents are now demanding to know what has stalled the project.

BCC began rehabilitating part of Luveve Road between Matshobane and Mpopoma last year after it became impassable due to potholes.

One resident, Sbongiseni Moyo said: "The road was supposed to be completed a long time ago. We would at least like to know when it will be completed. People in high places are probably converting the money for the road to their own use."

Another resident who preferred anonymity said: "Maybe they are now digging gold on the road while we keep expecting that the project will be completed. The road has taken too long to complete. To me it looks like they just put those barricades to make it look like they are doing something big."

Town clerk Christopher Dube said about $700 million is needed to rehabilitate roads in the city, with Luveve high-density suburb having the worst roads.

"If only everyone in the city paid bills on time: Even half of the residents, then they would have nothing to cry about," Dube said.

Early this year, BCC said some good progress had been made on the Luveve-Matshobane Road.

"Construction works to date include base preparation and final compaction of bases to complete earthworks," council said.

Initially, council said it would spend US$1,2 million for the project.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
More on: #Protest, #Road, #Luveve

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe rights situation dire, says Iraq invaders

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe police should help defend people's rights

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

IDBZ seeks US$1,5bn for infrastructure gaps

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Parking bosses up for bribery

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants Electoral Amendment Bill to be overhauled

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Massive staff exodus hits Mutare

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

5 arrested over botched fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF has rejuvenated itself

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Staged armed robberies flood Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Girls in self defence training to dodge rapists

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Poor sound spoils Madlela's Kwamu album launch

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

What a turnout at BF

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zinara, DDF and devolution to fund rehabilitation of roads

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Number of street children increases daily in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Only friendly nations will observe Zimbabwe polls in future'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga preaches peace

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe police set up special unit for elections

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

WHO pledges more collaboration with Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Forgery lands legal manager in court

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade begins

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Willowvale to start assembling vehicles in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Berita drops new single 'Peace of Mind'

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

Siphosami Malunga meets Kamala Harris in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Bosso breaks FC Platinum jinx

16 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Wanted SA rapist Thabo Bester skipped the country to Zimbabwe?

16 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Dead man's private parts retrieved 41 years later

16 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zimbabwe continues to digitalise passport application

19 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Mnangagwa to bar 'white super-dogs' as Zimbabwe election observers

19 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe elections will be held between July 26 and August 26

19 hrs ago | 390 Views

Almost One years and four months on, NO update on Douglas Munatsi's Death

21 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chamisa content with 'flawed' delimitation

21 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa gives approval to corrupt money deals, says Doolan

21 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Political plot to corrupt Zimbabwe's judiciary?

21 hrs ago | 469 Views

Judges Chinamora and Makonese face tribunals

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Fidelity Printers in kickbacks storm

21 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Man (68) axed to death over infidelity, buried in sorghum field

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders' given 30-day notice

21 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Water crisis overwhelms BCC

21 hrs ago | 118 Views

Lupane University Vice Chancellor off the hook on sexual harassment case

21 hrs ago | 360 Views

How the gold mafia scandal will affect Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days