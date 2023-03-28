Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO residents have urged the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to speed up rehabilitation of Luveve Road which has taken ages to complete despite promises that the project would take 90 days.Residents are now demanding to know what has stalled the project.BCC began rehabilitating part of Luveve Road between Matshobane and Mpopoma last year after it became impassable due to potholes.One resident, Sbongiseni Moyo said: "The road was supposed to be completed a long time ago. We would at least like to know when it will be completed. People in high places are probably converting the money for the road to their own use."Another resident who preferred anonymity said: "Maybe they are now digging gold on the road while we keep expecting that the project will be completed. The road has taken too long to complete. To me it looks like they just put those barricades to make it look like they are doing something big."Town clerk Christopher Dube said about $700 million is needed to rehabilitate roads in the city, with Luveve high-density suburb having the worst roads."If only everyone in the city paid bills on time: Even half of the residents, then they would have nothing to cry about," Dube said.Early this year, BCC said some good progress had been made on the Luveve-Matshobane Road."Construction works to date include base preparation and final compaction of bases to complete earthworks," council said.Initially, council said it would spend US$1,2 million for the project.