Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

LUPANE State University (LSU) is investigating a case of a senior official who was allegedly found by a security guard in a campus room late at night with a female student on attachment in one of the university offices.

In a report leaked to Southern Eye last week, a security guard manning the campus said he was doing routine patrols at the university on March 6 this year at around 11:37pm when he heard some suspicious funny noise from the technician's office on the first floor east wing near the laboratory.

"I stopped to investigate. After waiting for about three minutes listening to the noise, I noticed that the sounds were from a male and a female.  I then knocked, and heard some whispers from inside," the report read.

"After 10 minutes, [name supplied] unlocked the office and I noticed there was a female inside. When I asked him what he was doing with a lady in the office at night, he laughed at me saying 'do not worry'."

The guard said he then beamed his touch on the woman to identify her, but she quickly closed the door. He said the named official and the lady immediately went down stairs to his car and drove off.

Sources said despite the incident no action appears to have been taken against the top official.

"This place is becoming known for sexual scandals. Several staff and students have complained over sexual abuse, some claiming to have been forced to do abortions," an internal source told Southern Eye.

Contacted for comment, LSU spokesperson Zwelithini Dlamini confirmed that the university had received a report. He, however, declined to give further details on the issue.

"The official position is that the issue is under investigation and any further comments might compromise the investigation process," Dlamini said.

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) is also investigating a matter in which the LSU Vice-Chancellor Pardon Kuipa is accused of sexually harassing a female at the istitution of higher learning.

ZGC chief executive officer, Virginia Muwanigwa last week revealed that their investigation on the matter has been concluded, and the report on the case will be tabled in Parliament soon, adding that evidence by the complainant could not be substantiated.

Most Popular In 7 Days