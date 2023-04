Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

News / Local

A lucky escape for Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga last night after his vehicle was hit on the driver's side by another car at Skuta in Filabusi.He walked away from the scene with minor injuries.He recently won a Zanu PF primary election against challenger Qhubani Moyo