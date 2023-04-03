4 youths die in accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A tragic accident that occurred last night claimed the lives of four Banket youths a few kilometres from Chinhoyi.The accident which occurred near Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) fields, saw three youths perishing on the scene while the other is said to have died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident before referring questions to the National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.Wreck of another Honda Fit the family heading to Harare were in.The four, all from Banket, were coming from a popular drinking spot in Chinhoyi.Details of the accident that occurred around 10pm last night were still not clear but the vehicle was engulfed in a ball of flames after colliding with a haulage truck.Meanwhile, a Chinhoyi family was also involved in an accident yesterday when the daughter who was driving a Honda Fit, failed to negotiate a curve just after the Mapinga Great Dyke escarpment.The accident which claimed the life of the father on the spot, left four other family members critical.The family was on their way to Harare for a church service at United Family International Church (UFIC).