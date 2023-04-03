Village party ends in tragedy

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 23-year-old man from Limpopo in Beitbridge West has been arrested for fatally assaulting and stabbing a 17-year-old teenager during a village party.Kepaletso Moyo is accused of having used an Okapi knife to stab Rendani Nguluvhe from Swereki area early on Saturday morning.The officer commanding police in Beitbridge, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, said yesterday the suspect would soon appear in court charged for murder pending further investigations.The two were at a village party on Swereki area, said Chief Supt Nyongo when at around 1:20am Nguluvhe had a misunderstanding with Moyo's cousin over an undisclosed matter and they got into a fist fight.Moyo's cousin ran away and alerted Moyo who came and kicked and punched Nguluvhe before stabbing him on the back of the head with an okapi knife and fleeing, leaving Nguluvhe unconscious.The man was rushed to Swereki Clinic and swiftly moved to Beitbridge District Hospital. He was discharged two days later when he was stable and went home, but died from the wounds the following day. His post mortem will be in Bulawayo.Police had gone to the party but could not find Moyo, but after the death they then launched a murder manhunt and arrested him at his homestead.