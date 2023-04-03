Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

by Staff reporter
7 mins ago | Views
TRANSFORM Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume yesterday refused to answer questions relating to his 2020 Twitter posts that allegedly incited the public to join an illegal demonstration.

He had been cornered by the State during cross-examination.

Ngarivhume took to the witness stand to give his defence case over the tweets, which the State said were meant to incite the public to commit public violence.

He was made to explain himself the posts when the court dismissed his application for discharge at the close of the State case, saying the State witnesses' evidence called for Ngarivhume to explain why his picture was on the Twitter handle.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka also ruled that Ngarivhume should give reasons on why the tweet was laden with political messages, which is consistent with his career.

After the ruling, that is when he took to the witness stand to explain himself while being led by his lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

During is evidence-in-chief, Ngarivhume distanced himself from the Twitter handle.

He told the court that he unsuccessfully attempted to open a twitter account during the days he was later arrested.

Ngarivhume said he was only discharging his mandate as a political leader and within the confines of the Constitution.

His sentiments prompted the State to refer him to submissions he made when he applied for exception to the charges in October 2021.

"We further state that the calling for anti-looting demonstrations was widespread and was supported by other political, civic and religious leaders and will contend that the prosecution is against his right not to be discriminated as enshrined in the Constitution.

"As such other leaders who did that are not being prosecuted . . ." reads Ngarivhume's submissions.

Mr Tafara Chirambira, in cross-examining Ngarivhume, asked him what he meant by those submissions.

". . . as a political leader, I had reached ZACC and called for arrest of anyone involved in corruption," he replied.

Asked why he did not distance himself from the tweet when being interviewed by police upon his arrest, Ngarivhume said: "I then tried to open @ngarivhumejacob and I did not succeed.

"At that stage I had made an effort to open an account and not successful and wanted to ascertain."

Mr Chirambira then asked him whether he had at any point called for demonstrations, Ngarivhume then decided not to answer.

The matter continues on April 12 with Professor Madhuku expected to make further submissions in his defence case.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

4 mins ago | 6 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

8 mins ago | 12 Views

4 youths die in accident

8 mins ago | 11 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

37 mins ago | 51 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

9 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

11 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

12 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

19 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

24 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

24 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

24 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

24 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

24 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

24 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

24 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

24 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe rights situation dire, says Iraq invaders

24 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe police should help defend people's rights

24 hrs ago | 127 Views

IDBZ seeks US$1,5bn for infrastructure gaps

24 hrs ago | 110 Views

Parking bosses up for bribery

03 Apr 2023 at 06:29hrs | 434 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants Electoral Amendment Bill to be overhauled

03 Apr 2023 at 06:29hrs | 228 Views

Massive staff exodus hits Mutare

03 Apr 2023 at 06:28hrs | 593 Views

5 arrested over botched fuel deal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:28hrs | 484 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF has rejuvenated itself

03 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 190 Views

Staged armed robberies flood Bulawayo

03 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 567 Views

Girls in self defence training to dodge rapists

03 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 141 Views

Poor sound spoils Madlela's Kwamu album launch

03 Apr 2023 at 06:26hrs | 195 Views

What a turnout at BF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:26hrs | 1013 Views

Zinara, DDF and devolution to fund rehabilitation of roads

03 Apr 2023 at 06:25hrs | 103 Views

Number of street children increases daily in Zimbabwe

03 Apr 2023 at 06:24hrs | 73 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Only friendly nations will observe Zimbabwe polls in future'

03 Apr 2023 at 06:24hrs | 128 Views

Chiwenga preaches peace

03 Apr 2023 at 06:24hrs | 208 Views

Zimbabwe police set up special unit for elections

03 Apr 2023 at 06:23hrs | 168 Views

WHO pledges more collaboration with Zimbabwe

03 Apr 2023 at 06:23hrs | 61 Views

Forgery lands legal manager in court

03 Apr 2023 at 06:23hrs | 137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days