Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago | Views
POWER generation is on a steady increase with output reaching 1 071 megawatts yesterday with the upgraded Hwange Thermal Power Station contributing the bulk of it, a development expected to ease power cuts and supply industries with the key production resource.

Last month, Hwange Power Station's Unit 7 was successfully synchronised with the national grid with officials saying the unit has not developed any problems and yesterday output reached 708 megawatts at the station.

In late February, Hwange Thermal Station production levels dropped to merely 74MW, the lowest for the country's biggest thermal station, which has an installed generation capacity of about 920MW.

That left Kariba Hydropower Station becoming the anchor, producing about 250MW.

The upgrade that has resulted in increased power genation is a component of the US$1,4 billion Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project whose construction began in August 2018 following a ground-breaking ceremony by President Mnangagwa.

Yesterday's 708 megawatts that went into the national grid from Hwange represent a major turnaround, signifying government's commitment to provide the nation with adequate electricity.

According to daily production figures, Zimbabwe Power Company said as of yesterday, Hwange power station produced 708MW, Kariba Hydropower Station 350MW and Munyati 13MW.

On Sunday, 1050MW was produced of which Hwange contributed 685MW, Kariba 350MW and Munyati 15MW.

The continued improvement in power generation will help Zimbabwe reduce electricity imports and ease power cuts, which will drive increased industrial production as there will be guaranteed electricity supply, a key economic enabler and driver towards realisation of national goals in line with Vision 2030.

Before the expansion project, Hwange Power Station had an installed capacity of 920MW and the addition of 600MW from Units 7 and 8 will take the installed capacity to 1 520MW.

With Kariba South having already been expanded, resulting in the addition of 300MW into the grid to take the installed capacity to 1 050MW, there will be adequate electricity to meet industrial, commercial and domestic demand.

Giving insights on the business environment, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) is optimistic of the country's electricity situation this year, projecting that from April the prospects look bright as it expects water levels at Kariba to improve step up generation and further improve power supplies.

CZI noted that 2022 was characterised by enhanced load shedding, as demand fell far below available supply.

However, it said due to various interventions in place, the 2023 energy situation looks bright.

A number of renewable energy projects are also at different stages of implementation.

"The prospects for 2023 look bright from April to November when Kariba water levels improve. It is expected that improved rainfall patterns in the north along the Zambezi River will increase inflows into Lake Kariba."

It observed that Hwange unit 7 and 8 are expected to add 600MW to the grid, which would see power cuts declining by May.

According to the lobby group, "this means that the outlook is positive in 2023 as far as energy availability is concerned. Given the extent to which alternatives, such as fuel powered generators, were increasing operation costs, it is expected that competitiveness will be enhanced as the power situation improves."

Players in the business and energy sector say the country will need to boost electricity supplies to 2 350MW by 2025 to meet demand, especially from the mining sector.

The country's economy is on a rebound due to various policies initiated by the Government that have seen growth in the mining and agricultural sectors.

Several other power generation projects in the country are either underway, on the drawing boards or are about to start.

Among them is the rehabilitation of Hwange units 1 to 6 to be financed by a US$310 million Indian financing facility that has already been secured.

Hwange unit 1 to 4 have an installed power generating capacity of 120 megawatts each, but because of degeneration of the plants over the years, output is far lower.

Units 5 and 6, on the other hand, have an installed production capacity of 220 megawatts, but suffer the same fate due to plant degeneration.

Work on the projects, which will be done in phases, is expected to start next year, and completed by 2025.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

54 secs ago | 0 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

1 min ago | 0 Views

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

7 mins ago | 7 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

11 mins ago | 13 Views

4 youths die in accident

11 mins ago | 13 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

40 mins ago | 54 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

9 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

11 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

12 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

19 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

24 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

24 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

24 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

24 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

24 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

24 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

03 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1424 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

03 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwe rights situation dire, says Iraq invaders

03 Apr 2023 at 06:30hrs | 401 Views

Zimbabwe police should help defend people's rights

03 Apr 2023 at 06:30hrs | 127 Views

IDBZ seeks US$1,5bn for infrastructure gaps

03 Apr 2023 at 06:30hrs | 110 Views

Parking bosses up for bribery

03 Apr 2023 at 06:29hrs | 434 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants Electoral Amendment Bill to be overhauled

03 Apr 2023 at 06:29hrs | 228 Views

Massive staff exodus hits Mutare

03 Apr 2023 at 06:28hrs | 593 Views

5 arrested over botched fuel deal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:28hrs | 484 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF has rejuvenated itself

03 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 190 Views

Staged armed robberies flood Bulawayo

03 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 567 Views

Girls in self defence training to dodge rapists

03 Apr 2023 at 06:27hrs | 141 Views

Poor sound spoils Madlela's Kwamu album launch

03 Apr 2023 at 06:26hrs | 195 Views

What a turnout at BF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:26hrs | 1013 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days