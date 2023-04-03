Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Department of Civil Registry has said it has stockpiles of passports processed over the years lying uncollected as owners have not claimed them.

Speaking on the sidelines of an inter-ministerial Review and Validation of Comprehensive Assessment Report of Zimbabwe's Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CVRS) Systems workshop in Victoria Falls recently, Registrar General Mr Henry Tawona Machiri appealed to Zimbabweans who applied for passports over the years and have not collected them to do so.

He said the department is in the process of quantifying the passports and grouping them by province.

Mr Machiri said they will soon publicise the names of their owners in the press.

Over the years, Zimbabweans struggled to access passports and the country had challenges with the special passport paper and this resulted in backlog that accumulated over the years.

The Civil Registry has since cleared the backlog following roll out of the e-passport system that was launched by President Mnangagwa in December 2021.

Mr Machiri said some of the passports have expired before being collected.

A Zimbabwean passport is valid for 10 years for adults and five years for children.

"We have passports that have not been collected and the owners are moving around. Some of the passports have even expired on the shelves without being collected. The reasons could be that the client may have passed on before collecting their documents.

"So we are encouraging citizens to come and collect these passports, especially those that are still valid. We are going to be publicizing these passports so that owners know which ones are still valid and where to collect them," said Mr Machiri.

He said an exercise is underway to quantify them and group them by province and station where the application was made.

A few years ago an ordinary passport used to take three months to be processed before the process started to take much longer as a result of a number of challenges.

This resulted in the backlog which has since been cleared.

At the moment, an ordinary passport takes seven days while an emergency passport is processed within 48 hours, and applicants are encouraged to check after that stipulated time.

The Civil Registry Department uses a short message service to notify applicants once the passport is out. The short message system has been in place since 2012.

However, Mr Machiri said some may have missed the message after losing their mobile phones, or due to network challenges.

Some Zimbabweans are also illegally outside the country in neighbouring countries while some applied for passports and left without collecting.

 Some have also not claimed their passports because they lost receipts.

In most cases a US$5 search fee is needed for those that lost receipts.

Mr Machiri said details of every applicant are captured in the system and no receipt will be needed from those that lost them once the names are publicised.

"So please I am begging citizens of Zimbabwe to come and collect their passports. They are yours and still valid, come collect them and use them to travel," said Mr Machiri.

"We are working on that and when we announce there won't be any need for those that lost receipts to pay a search fee. Even if you lost your receipt, come forward, our system is there and shows us when and where you applied and we will be there to assist."


Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Two accidents claim five lives in a day

25 mins ago | 78 Views

Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

Teachers4ED run demand money from schools

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mthwakazi targets full control of Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bulawayo scholar lands prestigious fellowship

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Health time bomb at Sidojiwe flats

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa texts to voters

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Unfriendly UK says ready to observe Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Thousands demand Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa rescues Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

'Lying' Coventry, Kamambo in bare knuckle fight

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe police, media meet ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

4 youths die in accident

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

12 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

13 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

03 Apr 2023 at 06:54hrs | 3047 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1540 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:36hrs | 2297 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1283 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2597 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1538 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1716 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

03 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

03 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days