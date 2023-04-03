Latest News Editor's Choice


Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

by Mbuso Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
MARVELOUS Nakamba's resurgence at Luton Town continued at the weekend as the Zimbabwean midfielder again put up a solid performance in his side's 2-0 victory over Watford.

Nakamba made a record for himself in the process as his 10 tackles in the win are more than any other has made in a Championship match this season.

He won the majority of the ground duels he was involved in and had an 83 percent passing accuracy and successfully dribbled past six players.

Luton Town have only conceded two goals from open play in the last 13 games, a feat that has been attributed to the grit Nakamba puts in the Hatters' central midfield since he joined on loan from Aston Villa at the end of January.

Nakamba's side are in fourth, 17 points adrift of leaders Burnley who have amassed 84 points this season. The Hatters are in a playoff spot and if they do maintain their position, they will get an opportunity to fight for a slot in the English Premier League.

Nakamba joined the Championship side on transfer deadline day having been told by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery he was free to leave the club as he was not in the manager's plans.

He made his debut for the Hatters as 62nd minute substitute in their 1-0 victory over Stoke City before he played 90 minutes against Coventry City in the following match. Since then, he has been a regular feature for Luton Town.

In total, Nakamba has in the English Championship played 10 matches, having started in nine and has one appearance as a substitute. He has zero shots on target from a total of four attempts and is yet to score a goal. The Zimbabwean midfielder averages 32 passes per match with a pass completion rate of 76 percent and has zero assists.

Next up for Nakamba and his teammates is a clash with Millwall at The Den in the English Championship on Friday.

 Nakamba is looking to use his loan spell at Luton Town to revive his career that had taken a knock at Villa Park. His contract with Aston Villa expires in June next year.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean midfielder, Marshall Munetsi scored his sixth league goal for Stade Reims when they defeated Nantes 3-0 in a French Ligue 1 fixture played at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau on Sunday. Reims are seventh on the log with 46 points secured from 11 wins and 13 draws in the 29 matches they have played so far.

Source - The Chronicle
