Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

News / Local

by Mbuso Ndlovu

VIOLENCE mongers, drug lords, and shoddy characters were disqualified from standing for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections as Zanu-PF maintains high ethical standards with rerun polls set to be held in some constituencies, the party announced yesterday.Last night after a Politburo meeting, that was chaired by President Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF Political Commissar Mike Bimha and the party Secretary for Information and Publicity Chris Mutsvangwa released names of winners from Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces.Notably, there will be reruns in Harare's Churu and Mbare constituencies, where elections were affected by violence.On Manicaland, Mutsvangwa said apart from the issues of violence which triggered reruns in some parts of Harare, the party also considered ethics."It is in this context that in Chipinge South, Dambudzo Robert was disqualified and the reason is he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewers of tumbwa, mutoriro (illicit ales)."You will recall that recently, the Politburo had a long discussion on illegal drugs, this is a menace that the country is facing, this candidate was alleged to be involved in drugs and we are saying we will not accept a person who has a nefarious means of making a living," said Mutsvangwa.He said the disqualification of Robert paves way for Enoch Porusingazi, the current MP who had come second in the primaries.In Mutare South, Godfrey Harawa was disqualified because there was ample evidence that the ballots were tampered with."The party established who benefited from that and the law of urgency led to his disqualification. The tempering was very material to the outcome of the elections. In similar vein, there is a candidate called Moses Moyona. He became a candidate in Makoni West against Hon Jenfan Muswere."We tried to follow the paperwork of this candidate, where he was working before he became an MP for Manicaland, he was moving from Mat North, the paperwork doesn't fit. Some of the paperwork was written at the height of Covid-19 when the party was not meeting, so how he transferred makes us doubt his credentials. The system has flushed him out and he is no longer a candidate, Muswere will represent the party."On Mashonaland Central, Mutsvangwa said the province had no serious infractions to warrant disqualifications or reruns, adding that the province showed it remains the bastion of the revolutionary party.He singled out sons of war veterans and young women in general who are standing up and winning elections free and fair showing the organic nature of Zanu-PF."The President has said we are leaving no one behind and that is why you are seeing people like Nicholas Goche and Lazarus Dokora. We are always as Zanu-PF accommodating each other," he said.In Bulawayo Central constituency, Tendai Charuka who was battling it out with Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Nkosana Mkandla won.The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South constituency Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, and so is Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park constituency.In the Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be represented by Linda Chinamano, while Brian Samuriwo won in the Emankandeni-Luveve constituency.In Lobengula-Magwegwe Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged victorious against Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure, and Godwin Mugomba.Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Admire Masikati while Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa constituency.Nkulumani constituency will be represented by Freedom Murechu. In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency Cecilia Verenga won against Joseph Chuma and Tapiwa Moyo. In Pumula constituency, the party will be represented by Pumulani Nsingo.Candidates who sailed through for senatorial positions in Bulawayo are Ntombikhaise Ndlovu, Fidelia Maphosa, Esnath Moyo, Anna Moyo, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Albert Alderman Nyathi Abednico, Alderman Ndlovu David, Elifas Mashava, Isaac Chiponda, Eng Mlungisi Moyo, and Shadreck MhlavaOn the women's Quota, Eulis Nhowedza, Molina Dube, Thlolakheli Ndlovu, Rejoice Sibanda, Tariraishe, Ndlovu, Tambudzai Chinyenye, Sibongile Sibanda, Judith Ncube, and Caroline Sibanda sailed through.Below is a list of winners from other provincesIn Mashonaland Central National AssemblyBindura North - Kenneth MusanhiBindura South - Remigius MatangiraGuruve North - Tendai PindukaGuruve South - Christopher MagomoMazowe Central - Maximo NjanjiMazowe South - Norbert MazungunyeMazowe West - Kazembe KazembeMbire - Douglas KaroroMt Darwin East - Dzidzai ButauMt Darwin North - Labani MunemoMt Darwin South - Kudakwashe MupamhangaMt Darwin West - Witness JongaMuzarabani North - Soda ZhemuMuzarabani South - Benhamin KabirikaRushinga - Tendai NyabaniShamva North - Isaac ChinodakufaShamva South - Joseph MapikiMazowe North - Tsungai MakumbeSenatorial PositionsBindura Shamva - Monica Mavhunga and Nicholas GocheGuruve-Mbire - Polite Chuma and Eleven KambiziMazowe - Angeline Tongogara and George MakumbeMt Darwin - Alice Chimbudzi and James MakambaMuzarabani Edward RaradzaRushinga Darwin - Dorothy Kadungure and Lazarus DokoraWomen QuotaBindura Shamva - Dorothy MashonganyikaGuruve Mbire - Getrude ChibhaguMazowe - Tsitsi GeziMt Darwin - Elizabeth ShongedzaMuzarabani - Fesca NhamoRushinga Darwin - Chipo MasendaMashonaland East National AssemblyChikomba East - Felix MhonaChikomba West - Tatenda MaveteraMarondera Central - Cleopas KundionaMarondera East - Vimbai MutokonyeMarondera West - Godwin TavazivaGoromonzi North - Ozias BvuteGoromonzi South - Tinashe ChikonyeGoromonzi - Beatrice NyamupingaMarambaPfungwe - Tichaona KarimazondoMudzi North - Benjamin MusweweshiriMudzi South - Jonathan SamkangeMudzi West - Knowledge KaitanoMurewa North - Daniel GarweMurewa South - Noah MangondoMurewa West - Farai JereMutoko East - Richard MusiiwaMutoko North - Caleb MakwiranzouMutoko South - Isaac TasikaniRuwa Central - Ozwell GwanzuraSeke - Munyaradzi KashambeUzumba - Wiriranai MuchemwaWedza North - Itai NdudzoWedza South - Tinoda MachakaireSenatorialSeke-Chikomba - Mike BimhaMutoko - Odor NyakudangaMarondera Wedza - Michael Madanha and Apollonia MunzverengiGoromodzi - Ramson MarufuUMP-Mudzi - Gotora GerryMurewa - Bertha Chinyanga and Jacob StanleyWomen QuotaMariondera Wedza - Faith ChivayawaMurewa - Petronella MusarurwaMutoko - Nyarai TsuvuraSeke Chikomba - Moreblessing MushureUMP-Mudzi - Hope ZimutoGoromonzi-pendingHarare Province National AssemblyBudiriro North - Godwin GomweBudiriro South - Tatenda MakweyaChitungwiza North - Spencer MachangaraChitungwiza South - Goodwell MafuratidzeSt Marys - Nobert JinjikaDzivarasekwa - Lovemore ChamatowaKuwadzana West - Tauya MaukaKuwadzana East - Tellme MajavhuraSoutherton - Moreen NyembaWarren Park - Tafadzwa ChidawaHatcliff - Tongesai MadamboEpworth North - Taurai KandishayaEpworth South - Tafadzwa MutanaGlenorah - Mupindu MuchineripiGlenview North - Witness ZamangaGlenview South - Orphard MuchuweHarare Central - Nyasha ZengaHarare East - Mavis GumboHarare South - Trymore KanopulaHarare West - Patrick ZindogaHatfield - Paidamoyo NyamakangaHighfield - Taka MashonganyikaHunyani - Tongai MnangagwaMabvuku - Tafara Scott SakupwanyaMt Pleasant - Bhidhu GwasiraSunningdale - Loice MagwebaSenatorialChikomo - Doglous Mahiya and Rosemary SitholeHwata - Charles Tavengwa and Omega HungweChitungwiza - Obadiah MoyoChisipiti - Stalin Mau Mau and Faith MangoMvurachena - Godfrey GijimaChizhanje - Last Mbizvo and Idah MashonganyikaWomen QuotaDCC 1 - Julia ChapwanyaDCC 2 - Mercy MugomoDCC 3 - Betty NhambuDCC 4 - Nyasha ChikwinyaDCC 5 - Miriam ChikukwaDCC 6 - Memory MamhiyoMatebeleland North Province National AssemblyHwange Central - Reeds DubeHwange East - Sikuka AloisHwange West - Moyo PhilaniBubi - Sibanda SimelesizweTsholotsho North - SibanganisoTsholotsho South - Musa NcubeKhayi - Stembiso NyoniKhayi South - Mathe StarsUmguza North - Richard MoyoBinga North - Munsaka Kudakwashe MavulaBinga South - Challenge PhiriLupane East - Patisiwe NcubeLupane West - Mpumelelo NdlovhuSenatorialUmguza-Bubi - Obert MpofuBinga - Funwell RebeccaLupane - Headman MoyoHwange - Mkandla Moli Fati MpofuTsholotsho - Matema Cain and Alice DubeWomen QuotaBinga - Musikwe JulianaHwange - Siphiwe MafuwaLupane - Mail NkomoUmguza - Masuku ElizabethTsholotsho - Moyo SithandazileManicaland Province National AssemblyBuhera Central - Samson MatemaBuhera North - Phillip GuyoBuhera South - CdeNgonidzashe MudekunyeBuhera West - Tafadzwa MugwadiChikanga - Kenneth MuchinaChimanimani East - Joshua SackoChimanimani West Constituency - Wilson Maphosa.Chipinge Central - Raymond MachinguraChipinge East - Lincoln Dhliwayo.Chipinge South - Enock PorusingaziDangamvura - Clide JaniHeadlands, - Farai MapfumoMakoni Central - Shepherd NyikaMakoni North - Joseph MuwombiMutare Central - Esau MupfumiMutare North - Admire MahachiMutare South - Tawanda DumbarimweMutasa Central - Innocent BenzaMutasa North - Obey BvuteMutasa South - Mishick MugadzaNyanga North - Chido SanyatweMusikavanhu-Mutema constituency - Angeline GataNyanga South - Supa Mandiwanzira.Makoni West - Jenfan MuswereSenatorialBuhera - William MutombaChimanimani - CdeThembinkosi ChiororoMakoni - Shadreck Chipanga and GandiyaMutare - Irene Zindi will represent the party in MutareZimunya-Marange - Monica MutsvangwaMutasa-Nyanga - Michael Nyambuya and Hubert Nyanhongo.Women's QuotaBuhera - Beauty MuzhingiChimanimani - Patricia KudyandeChipinge - Eveline MutwetwaMutare - Getrude MutandiMutasa - Oppah Muchinguri-KashiriNyanga - Theresa Nyapokoto