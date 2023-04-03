Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

by Mbuso Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
VIOLENCE mongers, drug lords, and shoddy characters were disqualified from standing for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections as Zanu-PF maintains high ethical standards with rerun polls set to be held in some constituencies, the party announced yesterday.

Last night after a Politburo meeting, that was chaired by President Mnangagwa,  Zanu-PF Political Commissar Mike Bimha and the party Secretary for Information and Publicity Chris Mutsvangwa released names of winners from Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces.

Notably, there will be reruns in Harare's Churu and Mbare constituencies, where elections were affected by violence.  

On Manicaland, Mutsvangwa said apart from the issues of violence which triggered reruns in some parts of Harare, the party also considered ethics.

"It is in this context that in Chipinge South, Dambudzo Robert was disqualified and the reason is he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewers of tumbwa, mutoriro (illicit ales).

"You will recall that recently, the Politburo had a long discussion on illegal drugs, this is a menace that the country is facing, this candidate was alleged to be involved in drugs and we are saying we will not accept a person who has a nefarious means of making a living," said Mutsvangwa.

He said the disqualification of Robert paves way for Enoch Porusingazi, the current MP who had come second in the primaries.

In Mutare South, Godfrey Harawa was disqualified because there was ample evidence that the ballots were tampered with.

"The party established who benefited from that and the law of urgency led to his disqualification. The tempering was very material to the outcome of the elections. In similar vein, there is a candidate called Moses Moyona. He became a candidate in Makoni West against Hon Jenfan Muswere.

"We tried to follow the paperwork of this candidate, where he was working before he became an MP for Manicaland, he was moving from Mat North, the paperwork doesn't fit. Some of the paperwork was written at the height of Covid-19 when the party was not meeting, so how he transferred makes us doubt his credentials. The system has flushed him out and he is no longer a candidate, Muswere will represent the party."

On Mashonaland Central, Mutsvangwa said the province had no serious infractions to warrant disqualifications or reruns, adding that the province showed it remains the bastion of the revolutionary party.

He singled out sons of war veterans and young women in general who are standing up and winning elections free and fair showing the organic nature of Zanu-PF.

"The President has said we are leaving no one behind and that is why you are seeing people like Nicholas Goche and Lazarus Dokora. We are always as Zanu-PF accommodating each other," he said.

In Bulawayo Central constituency, Tendai Charuka who was battling it out with Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Nkosana Mkandla won.

The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South constituency Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, and so is Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park constituency.

In the Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be represented by Linda Chinamano, while Brian Samuriwo won in the Emankandeni-Luveve constituency.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged victorious against Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure, and Godwin Mugomba.

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Admire Masikati while Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa constituency.

Nkulumani constituency will be represented by Freedom Murechu. In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency Cecilia Verenga won against Joseph Chuma and Tapiwa Moyo. In Pumula constituency, the party will be represented by Pumulani Nsingo.

Candidates who sailed through for senatorial positions in Bulawayo are Ntombikhaise Ndlovu, Fidelia Maphosa, Esnath Moyo, Anna Moyo, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Albert Alderman Nyathi Abednico, Alderman Ndlovu David, Elifas Mashava, Isaac Chiponda, Eng Mlungisi Moyo, and Shadreck Mhlava

On the women's Quota, Eulis Nhowedza, Molina Dube, Thlolakheli Ndlovu, Rejoice Sibanda, Tariraishe, Ndlovu, Tambudzai Chinyenye, Sibongile Sibanda, Judith Ncube, and Caroline Sibanda sailed through.

Below is a list of winners from other provinces

In Mashonaland Central National Assembly

Bindura North - Kenneth Musanhi
Bindura South - Remigius Matangira
Guruve North - Tendai Pinduka
Guruve South -  Christopher Magomo
Mazowe Central - Maximo Njanji
Mazowe South - Norbert Mazungunye
Mazowe West - Kazembe Kazembe
Mbire - Douglas Karoro
Mt Darwin East - Dzidzai Butau
Mt Darwin North - Labani Munemo
Mt Darwin South - Kudakwashe Mupamhanga
Mt Darwin West - Witness Jonga
Muzarabani North - Soda Zhemu
Muzarabani South - Benhamin Kabirika
Rushinga - Tendai Nyabani
Shamva North - Isaac Chinodakufa
Shamva South -  Joseph Mapiki
Mazowe North -  Tsungai Makumbe

Senatorial Positions

Bindura Shamva -  Monica Mavhunga and Nicholas Goche
Guruve-Mbire - Polite Chuma and Eleven Kambizi
Mazowe - Angeline Tongogara and George Makumbe
Mt Darwin - Alice Chimbudzi and James Makamba
Muzarabani  Edward Raradza
Rushinga Darwin  - Dorothy Kadungure and Lazarus Dokora

Women Quota

Bindura Shamva  -  Dorothy Mashonganyika
Guruve Mbire -  Getrude Chibhagu
Mazowe  - Tsitsi Gezi
Mt Darwin  - Elizabeth Shongedza
Muzarabani  - Fesca Nhamo
Rushinga Darwin  - Chipo Masenda

Mashonaland East National Assembly

Chikomba East  -  Felix Mhona
Chikomba West  - Tatenda Mavetera
Marondera Central  - Cleopas Kundiona
Marondera East  - Vimbai Mutokonye
Marondera West  - Godwin Tavaziva
Goromonzi North  - Ozias Bvute
Goromonzi South  - Tinashe Chikonye
Goromonzi  - Beatrice Nyamupinga
MarambaPfungwe  - Tichaona Karimazondo
Mudzi North  - Benjamin Musweweshiri
Mudzi South  - Jonathan Samkange
Mudzi West  - Knowledge Kaitano
Murewa North  - Daniel Garwe
Murewa South  - Noah Mangondo
Murewa West  - Farai Jere
Mutoko East  - Richard Musiiwa
Mutoko North  - Caleb Makwiranzou
Mutoko South  - Isaac Tasikani
Ruwa Central  - Ozwell Gwanzura
Seke  - Munyaradzi Kashambe
Uzumba  - Wiriranai Muchemwa
Wedza North  - Itai Ndudzo
Wedza South  - Tinoda Machakaire

Senatorial

Seke-Chikomba  - Mike Bimha
Mutoko  - Odor Nyakudanga
Marondera Wedza  - Michael Madanha and Apollonia Munzverengi
Goromodzi  - Ramson Marufu
UMP-Mudzi  - Gotora Gerry
Murewa  - Bertha Chinyanga and Jacob Stanley

Women Quota

Mariondera Wedza  - Faith Chivayawa
Murewa  - Petronella Musarurwa
Mutoko  - Nyarai Tsuvura
Seke Chikomba  - Moreblessing Mushure
UMP-Mudzi  - Hope Zimuto
Goromonzi-pending

Harare Province National Assembly

Budiriro North  - Godwin Gomwe
Budiriro South  - Tatenda Makweya
Chitungwiza North  - Spencer Machangara
Chitungwiza South  - Goodwell Mafuratidze
St Marys  - Nobert Jinjika
Dzivarasekwa  - Lovemore Chamatowa
Kuwadzana West  - Tauya Mauka
Kuwadzana East  - Tellme Majavhura
Southerton  - Moreen Nyemba
Warren Park  - Tafadzwa Chidawa
Hatcliff  - Tongesai Madambo
Epworth North  - Taurai Kandishaya
Epworth South  - Tafadzwa Mutana
Glenorah  - Mupindu Muchineripi
Glenview North  - Witness Zamanga
Glenview South  - Orphard Muchuwe
Harare Central  - Nyasha Zenga
Harare East  - Mavis Gumbo
Harare South  - Trymore Kanopula
Harare West  - Patrick Zindoga
Hatfield  - Paidamoyo Nyamakanga
Highfield  - Taka Mashonganyika
Hunyani  - Tongai Mnangagwa
Mabvuku  - Tafara Scott Sakupwanya
Mt Pleasant  - Bhidhu Gwasira
Sunningdale  - Loice Magweba

Senatorial

Chikomo  - Doglous Mahiya and Rosemary Sithole
Hwata  - Charles Tavengwa and Omega Hungwe
Chitungwiza  - Obadiah Moyo
Chisipiti  - Stalin Mau Mau and Faith Mango
Mvurachena -  Godfrey Gijima
Chizhanje  - Last Mbizvo and Idah Mashonganyika

Women Quota

DCC 1 -  Julia Chapwanya
DCC 2 -  Mercy Mugomo
DCC 3  -  Betty Nhambu
DCC 4 -  Nyasha Chikwinya
DCC 5 -  Miriam Chikukwa
DCC 6 - Memory Mamhiyo

Matebeleland North Province National Assembly

Hwange Central  - Reeds Dube
Hwange East   - Sikuka Alois
Hwange West  - Moyo Philani
Bubi  - Sibanda Simelesizwe
Tsholotsho North  -  Sibanganiso
Tsholotsho South  - Musa Ncube
Khayi  - Stembiso Nyoni
Khayi South  - Mathe Stars
Umguza North   - Richard Moyo
Binga North  - Munsaka Kudakwashe Mavula
Binga South  - Challenge Phiri
Lupane East  - Patisiwe Ncube
Lupane West  - Mpumelelo Ndlovhu

Senatorial

Umguza-Bubi  - Obert Mpofu
Binga  - Funwell Rebecca
Lupane  - Headman Moyo
Hwange  - Mkandla Moli Fati Mpofu
Tsholotsho  -  Matema Cain and Alice Dube

Women Quota

Binga  - Musikwe Juliana

Hwange  - Siphiwe Mafuwa
Lupane  - Mail Nkomo
Umguza  - Masuku Elizabeth
Tsholotsho  - Moyo Sithandazile

Manicaland Province National Assembly

Buhera Central  - Samson Matema
Buhera North  - Phillip Guyo
Buhera South - CdeNgonidzashe Mudekunye
Buhera West  - Tafadzwa Mugwadi
Chikanga  - Kenneth Muchina
Chimanimani East  - Joshua Sacko
Chimanimani West Constituency  - Wilson Maphosa.
Chipinge Central  - Raymond Machingura
Chipinge East  - Lincoln Dhliwayo.
Chipinge South  - Enock Porusingazi
Dangamvura  - Clide Jani
Headlands,  - Farai Mapfumo
Makoni Central  - Shepherd Nyika
Makoni North  - Joseph Muwombi
Mutare Central  - Esau Mupfumi
Mutare North  - Admire Mahachi
Mutare South  - Tawanda Dumbarimwe
Mutasa Central  - Innocent Benza
Mutasa North  - Obey Bvute
Mutasa South  - Mishick Mugadza
Nyanga North  - Chido Sanyatwe
Musikavanhu-Mutema constituency  - Angeline Gata
Nyanga South  - Supa Mandiwanzira.
Makoni West  - Jenfan Muswere

Senatorial

Buhera  - William Mutomba
Chimanimani  - CdeThembinkosi Chiororo
Makoni  - Shadreck Chipanga and Gandiya
Mutare  - Irene Zindi will represent the party in Mutare
Zimunya-Marange  - Monica Mutsvangwa
Mutasa-Nyanga  - Michael Nyambuya and Hubert Nyanhongo.

Women's Quota

Buhera  - Beauty Muzhingi
Chimanimani - Patricia Kudyande
Chipinge - Eveline Mutwetwa
Mutare - Getrude Mutandi
Mutasa -  Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
Nyanga - Theresa Nyapokoto

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Two accidents claim five lives in a day

25 mins ago | 78 Views

Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

Teachers4ED run demand money from schools

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthwakazi targets full control of Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bulawayo scholar lands prestigious fellowship

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Health time bomb at Sidojiwe flats

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa texts to voters

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Unfriendly UK says ready to observe Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Thousands demand Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa rescues Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

'Lying' Coventry, Kamambo in bare knuckle fight

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe police, media meet ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

4 youths die in accident

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

12 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

13 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

03 Apr 2023 at 06:54hrs | 3047 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1540 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:36hrs | 2297 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1283 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2597 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1538 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1716 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

03 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

03 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days