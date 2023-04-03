News / Local
Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest
2 hrs ago | Views
VIOLENCE mongers, drug lords, and shoddy characters were disqualified from standing for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections as Zanu-PF maintains high ethical standards with rerun polls set to be held in some constituencies, the party announced yesterday.
Last night after a Politburo meeting, that was chaired by President Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF Political Commissar Mike Bimha and the party Secretary for Information and Publicity Chris Mutsvangwa released names of winners from Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces.
Notably, there will be reruns in Harare's Churu and Mbare constituencies, where elections were affected by violence.
On Manicaland, Mutsvangwa said apart from the issues of violence which triggered reruns in some parts of Harare, the party also considered ethics.
"It is in this context that in Chipinge South, Dambudzo Robert was disqualified and the reason is he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewers of tumbwa, mutoriro (illicit ales).
"You will recall that recently, the Politburo had a long discussion on illegal drugs, this is a menace that the country is facing, this candidate was alleged to be involved in drugs and we are saying we will not accept a person who has a nefarious means of making a living," said Mutsvangwa.
He said the disqualification of Robert paves way for Enoch Porusingazi, the current MP who had come second in the primaries.
In Mutare South, Godfrey Harawa was disqualified because there was ample evidence that the ballots were tampered with.
"The party established who benefited from that and the law of urgency led to his disqualification. The tempering was very material to the outcome of the elections. In similar vein, there is a candidate called Moses Moyona. He became a candidate in Makoni West against Hon Jenfan Muswere.
"We tried to follow the paperwork of this candidate, where he was working before he became an MP for Manicaland, he was moving from Mat North, the paperwork doesn't fit. Some of the paperwork was written at the height of Covid-19 when the party was not meeting, so how he transferred makes us doubt his credentials. The system has flushed him out and he is no longer a candidate, Muswere will represent the party."
On Mashonaland Central, Mutsvangwa said the province had no serious infractions to warrant disqualifications or reruns, adding that the province showed it remains the bastion of the revolutionary party.
He singled out sons of war veterans and young women in general who are standing up and winning elections free and fair showing the organic nature of Zanu-PF.
"The President has said we are leaving no one behind and that is why you are seeing people like Nicholas Goche and Lazarus Dokora. We are always as Zanu-PF accommodating each other," he said.
In Bulawayo Central constituency, Tendai Charuka who was battling it out with Ernest Shora and Liberty Nyathi will represent the party in the harmonised elections while in Bulawayo North Nkosana Mkandla won.
The incumbent legislator for Bulawayo South constituency Rajeshkumar Indukant Modi is uncontested, and so is Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in Cowdray Park constituency.
In the Entumbane-Njube constituency, the party will be represented by Linda Chinamano, while Brian Samuriwo won in the Emankandeni-Luveve constituency.
In Lobengula-Magwegwe Butholezwe Ndlovu emerged victorious against Juliet Sibanda, Enoch Madzimure, and Godwin Mugomba.
Mpopoma-Mzilikazi will be represented by Admire Masikati while Tavengwa Zidya will represent the party in Nketa constituency.
Nkulumani constituency will be represented by Freedom Murechu. In the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency Cecilia Verenga won against Joseph Chuma and Tapiwa Moyo. In Pumula constituency, the party will be represented by Pumulani Nsingo.
Candidates who sailed through for senatorial positions in Bulawayo are Ntombikhaise Ndlovu, Fidelia Maphosa, Esnath Moyo, Anna Moyo, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Albert Alderman Nyathi Abednico, Alderman Ndlovu David, Elifas Mashava, Isaac Chiponda, Eng Mlungisi Moyo, and Shadreck Mhlava
On the women's Quota, Eulis Nhowedza, Molina Dube, Thlolakheli Ndlovu, Rejoice Sibanda, Tariraishe, Ndlovu, Tambudzai Chinyenye, Sibongile Sibanda, Judith Ncube, and Caroline Sibanda sailed through.
Below is a list of winners from other provinces
In Mashonaland Central National Assembly
Bindura North - Kenneth Musanhi
Bindura South - Remigius Matangira
Guruve North - Tendai Pinduka
Guruve South - Christopher Magomo
Mazowe Central - Maximo Njanji
Mazowe South - Norbert Mazungunye
Mazowe West - Kazembe Kazembe
Mbire - Douglas Karoro
Mt Darwin East - Dzidzai Butau
Mt Darwin North - Labani Munemo
Mt Darwin South - Kudakwashe Mupamhanga
Mt Darwin West - Witness Jonga
Muzarabani North - Soda Zhemu
Muzarabani South - Benhamin Kabirika
Rushinga - Tendai Nyabani
Shamva North - Isaac Chinodakufa
Shamva South - Joseph Mapiki
Mazowe North - Tsungai Makumbe
Senatorial Positions
Bindura Shamva - Monica Mavhunga and Nicholas Goche
Guruve-Mbire - Polite Chuma and Eleven Kambizi
Mazowe - Angeline Tongogara and George Makumbe
Mt Darwin - Alice Chimbudzi and James Makamba
Muzarabani Edward Raradza
Rushinga Darwin - Dorothy Kadungure and Lazarus Dokora
Women Quota
Bindura Shamva - Dorothy Mashonganyika
Guruve Mbire - Getrude Chibhagu
Mazowe - Tsitsi Gezi
Mt Darwin - Elizabeth Shongedza
Muzarabani - Fesca Nhamo
Rushinga Darwin - Chipo Masenda
Mashonaland East National Assembly
Chikomba East - Felix Mhona
Chikomba West - Tatenda Mavetera
Marondera Central - Cleopas Kundiona
Marondera East - Vimbai Mutokonye
Marondera West - Godwin Tavaziva
Goromonzi North - Ozias Bvute
Goromonzi South - Tinashe Chikonye
Goromonzi - Beatrice Nyamupinga
MarambaPfungwe - Tichaona Karimazondo
Mudzi North - Benjamin Musweweshiri
Mudzi South - Jonathan Samkange
Mudzi West - Knowledge Kaitano
Murewa North - Daniel Garwe
Murewa South - Noah Mangondo
Murewa West - Farai Jere
Mutoko East - Richard Musiiwa
Mutoko North - Caleb Makwiranzou
Mutoko South - Isaac Tasikani
Ruwa Central - Ozwell Gwanzura
Seke - Munyaradzi Kashambe
Uzumba - Wiriranai Muchemwa
Wedza North - Itai Ndudzo
Wedza South - Tinoda Machakaire
Senatorial
Seke-Chikomba - Mike Bimha
Mutoko - Odor Nyakudanga
Marondera Wedza - Michael Madanha and Apollonia Munzverengi
Goromodzi - Ramson Marufu
UMP-Mudzi - Gotora Gerry
Murewa - Bertha Chinyanga and Jacob Stanley
Women Quota
Mariondera Wedza - Faith Chivayawa
Murewa - Petronella Musarurwa
Mutoko - Nyarai Tsuvura
Seke Chikomba - Moreblessing Mushure
UMP-Mudzi - Hope Zimuto
Goromonzi-pending
Harare Province National Assembly
Budiriro North - Godwin Gomwe
Budiriro South - Tatenda Makweya
Chitungwiza North - Spencer Machangara
Chitungwiza South - Goodwell Mafuratidze
St Marys - Nobert Jinjika
Dzivarasekwa - Lovemore Chamatowa
Kuwadzana West - Tauya Mauka
Kuwadzana East - Tellme Majavhura
Southerton - Moreen Nyemba
Warren Park - Tafadzwa Chidawa
Hatcliff - Tongesai Madambo
Epworth North - Taurai Kandishaya
Epworth South - Tafadzwa Mutana
Glenorah - Mupindu Muchineripi
Glenview North - Witness Zamanga
Glenview South - Orphard Muchuwe
Harare Central - Nyasha Zenga
Harare East - Mavis Gumbo
Harare South - Trymore Kanopula
Harare West - Patrick Zindoga
Hatfield - Paidamoyo Nyamakanga
Highfield - Taka Mashonganyika
Hunyani - Tongai Mnangagwa
Mabvuku - Tafara Scott Sakupwanya
Mt Pleasant - Bhidhu Gwasira
Sunningdale - Loice Magweba
Senatorial
Chikomo - Doglous Mahiya and Rosemary Sithole
Hwata - Charles Tavengwa and Omega Hungwe
Chitungwiza - Obadiah Moyo
Chisipiti - Stalin Mau Mau and Faith Mango
Mvurachena - Godfrey Gijima
Chizhanje - Last Mbizvo and Idah Mashonganyika
Women Quota
DCC 1 - Julia Chapwanya
DCC 2 - Mercy Mugomo
DCC 3 - Betty Nhambu
DCC 4 - Nyasha Chikwinya
DCC 5 - Miriam Chikukwa
DCC 6 - Memory Mamhiyo
Matebeleland North Province National Assembly
Hwange Central - Reeds Dube
Hwange East - Sikuka Alois
Hwange West - Moyo Philani
Bubi - Sibanda Simelesizwe
Tsholotsho North - Sibanganiso
Tsholotsho South - Musa Ncube
Khayi - Stembiso Nyoni
Khayi South - Mathe Stars
Umguza North - Richard Moyo
Binga North - Munsaka Kudakwashe Mavula
Binga South - Challenge Phiri
Lupane East - Patisiwe Ncube
Lupane West - Mpumelelo Ndlovhu
Senatorial
Umguza-Bubi - Obert Mpofu
Binga - Funwell Rebecca
Lupane - Headman Moyo
Hwange - Mkandla Moli Fati Mpofu
Tsholotsho - Matema Cain and Alice Dube
Women Quota
Binga - Musikwe Juliana
Hwange - Siphiwe Mafuwa
Lupane - Mail Nkomo
Umguza - Masuku Elizabeth
Tsholotsho - Moyo Sithandazile
Manicaland Province National Assembly
Buhera Central - Samson Matema
Buhera North - Phillip Guyo
Buhera South - CdeNgonidzashe Mudekunye
Buhera West - Tafadzwa Mugwadi
Chikanga - Kenneth Muchina
Chimanimani East - Joshua Sacko
Chimanimani West Constituency - Wilson Maphosa.
Chipinge Central - Raymond Machingura
Chipinge East - Lincoln Dhliwayo.
Chipinge South - Enock Porusingazi
Dangamvura - Clide Jani
Headlands, - Farai Mapfumo
Makoni Central - Shepherd Nyika
Makoni North - Joseph Muwombi
Mutare Central - Esau Mupfumi
Mutare North - Admire Mahachi
Mutare South - Tawanda Dumbarimwe
Mutasa Central - Innocent Benza
Mutasa North - Obey Bvute
Mutasa South - Mishick Mugadza
Nyanga North - Chido Sanyatwe
Musikavanhu-Mutema constituency - Angeline Gata
Nyanga South - Supa Mandiwanzira.
Makoni West - Jenfan Muswere
Senatorial
Buhera - William Mutomba
Chimanimani - CdeThembinkosi Chiororo
Makoni - Shadreck Chipanga and Gandiya
Mutare - Irene Zindi will represent the party in Mutare
Zimunya-Marange - Monica Mutsvangwa
Mutasa-Nyanga - Michael Nyambuya and Hubert Nyanhongo.
Women's Quota
Buhera - Beauty Muzhingi
Chimanimani - Patricia Kudyande
Chipinge - Eveline Mutwetwa
Mutare - Getrude Mutandi
Mutasa - Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
Nyanga - Theresa Nyapokoto
Below is a list of winners from other provinces
Source - The Chronicle