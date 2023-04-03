High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The High Court has stayed the trial in which top journalist Hopewell Chin'ono is accused of defeating the course of justiceTHE High Court has stayed the trial in which top journalist Hopewell Chin'ono is accused of defeating the course of justice after he challenged the charge arguing that it does not constitute a criminal offence.Chin'ono landed in the dock in 2020 after he allegedly tweeted that he had spoken with some members of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) who told him that alleged gold smuggler Henrietta Rushwaya was going to be granted bail.High court judge Justice Paul Musithu granted chin'ono's application for stay of proceedings to hear his present challenge.Judgement on his court application will be handed down on June 10.