Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The High Court has stayed the trial in which top journalist Hopewell Chin'ono is accused of defeating the course of justice

THE High Court has stayed the trial in which top journalist Hopewell Chin'ono is accused of defeating the course of justice after he challenged the charge arguing that it does not constitute a criminal offence.

 Chin'ono landed in the dock in 2020 after he allegedly tweeted that he had spoken with some members of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) who told him that alleged gold smuggler Henrietta Rushwaya was going to be granted bail.

 High court judge Justice Paul Musithu granted chin'ono's application for stay of proceedings to hear his present challenge.

Judgement on his court application will be handed down on June 10.

Source - newsday
More on: #Court, #Chingono, #Stay

Comments


Must Read

Two accidents claim five lives in a day

25 mins ago | 79 Views

Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

Teachers4ED run demand money from schools

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthwakazi targets full control of Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bulawayo scholar lands prestigious fellowship

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Health time bomb at Sidojiwe flats

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa texts to voters

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Unfriendly UK says ready to observe Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Thousands demand Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa rescues Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

'Lying' Coventry, Kamambo in bare knuckle fight

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe police, media meet ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

4 youths die in accident

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

12 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

13 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

03 Apr 2023 at 06:54hrs | 3047 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1540 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:36hrs | 2297 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1283 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2597 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1538 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1716 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

03 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

03 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days