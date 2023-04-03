No joy for girlfriend basher

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A HARARE man, who was convicted of domestic violence after he assaulted his live-in girlfriend, had his appeal dismissed by the High Court.The man, Denton Leslie Boschie, who was convicted on two counts of domestic violence by Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa last year, was initially given a wholly-suspended sentence and a $20 000 fine.Aggrieved by the conviction, Boschie approached the High Court, but Justice David Mangota dismissed his appeal with costs.Boschie was accused of assaulting Haden Tebb Tanya Robin who was the complainant.Boschie had filed a US$500 000 lawsuit against Robin.The $500 000 lawsuit was, however, dismissed by the High Court for lack of merit.Boschie (49) was facing several criminal charges against him that include assault, and recording their sexual encounter. The allegations were dismissed by Rakafa at the close of the State case.