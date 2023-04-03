Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Transport ministry says it plans to engage contractors to work on potholes which have rendered most public roads impassable.

In a statement, Transport minister Felix Mhona said: "As a ministry, we remain committed to redressing these defects to ensure your safety on our roads and increase the number of kilometres of road network that is in good condition.

"Please note that the ministry is in the process of procuring contractors to attend to these works."

Mhona last week told legislators that the delays in road rehabilitation was caused by heavy rains experienced in the country.

"With the advent of heavy rains, there was a slowdown to the rehabilitation of roads, and I want to assure you that we have prioritised roads per each province so that we embark and resume the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP)."

"We have started with a number of roads so that we move with speed to reconstruct them. You will be seeing us also doing pothole patching, and in some cases reconstructing roads," Mhona said.

In 2021, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a state of national disaster on the country's roads.  ERRP was then launched, followed by Statutory Instrument (SI) 47 of 2021, which empowered the Transport ministry to authorise the Zimbabwe National Road Administration to source funding for road rehabilitation.

Under ERRP, government targeted to rehabilitate 10  000 kilometres of roads countrywide, but the majority of the targeted roads remain in poor state.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Two accidents claim five lives in a day

26 mins ago | 81 Views

Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

Teachers4ED run demand money from schools

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthwakazi targets full control of Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Bulawayo scholar lands prestigious fellowship

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Health time bomb at Sidojiwe flats

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa texts to voters

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Unfriendly UK says ready to observe Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Thousands demand Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa rescues Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

'Lying' Coventry, Kamambo in bare knuckle fight

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe police, media meet ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

4 youths die in accident

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

12 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

13 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

15 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

03 Apr 2023 at 06:54hrs | 3047 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1540 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:36hrs | 2297 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1283 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2597 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1538 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1716 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

03 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

03 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days