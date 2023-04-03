Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa rescues Zanu-PF bigwigs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday rescued some of his allies who lost in the party's recent primary elections, with Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere bouncing back after losing the Makoni West ticket to Moses Ruwona in Manicaland province.

The politburo sat for the second time in a few days to deliberate on the just-ended party primary elections that saw several bigwigs and Mnangagwa's allies falling by the wayside.

The party then ordered re-runs in constituencies were rigging, intimidation and violence were alleged.

So far, the party has confirmed results of only five provinces, Harare, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North.

Yesterday, two re-runs were ordered in Churu and Mbare constituencies in Harare where violence erupted during polling last week.

Addressing journalists after the politburo meeting, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Muswere was now the winner in Makoni West.

Muswere is a close ally of Mnangagwa and is a friend to Mnangagwa's sons.

Mutsvangwa said paper trail regarding Ruwona's transfer from Matabeleland North to Manicaland provinces was not clear.

"We tried to follow his paperwork, he (Ruwona) was from Matabeleland North and his credentials are not clear, the hierarchy was not in the picture of his paperwork and the system has flushed him out," Mutsvangwa said

Another winning candidate Robert Nyemudzo from Chipinge South was disqualified for owning an illicit beer manufacturing factory in Chipinge.

Nyemudzo had defeated sitting legislator Enock Porusingazi. Porusingazi has now been declared the winner.

"Beyond the issue of violence, we have also been considering the issues of ethics and the behaviour of candidates for instance in Chipinge South, Robert Nyemudzo owns one of the biggest factories which sells illicit beer and the issue of drugs is one of the issues we have always been discussing at highest level, and has been disqualified," he said.

In Mutare South, Godfrey Harahwa was disqualified for tampering with ballot papers.

"We have evidence that ballot papers were tampered with and the tampering changed the results," he said.

The incumbent Jeffrey Ngome, a businessman based  in South Africa was allegedly personally invited by Mnangagwa to represent the party in the constituency in 2018.

Ngome's fate will be decided today.

In Makoni South, Albert Nyakuedzwa is at the centre of vote rigging allegations against the incumbent Misheck Mataranyika.

Mataranyika is reportedly Mnangagwa's top ally.

Concerns were also raised in Mutare West constituency and the party would decide if there is need for a re-run .

"In Harare, we are going to have re-runs in Churu and Mbare where we had some instances of violence, we are going to announce the dates of the re-runs tomorrow (today.  We are going to do it as soon as possible," he said.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Two accidents claim five lives in a day

26 mins ago | 81 Views

Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

2 hrs ago | 833 Views

Teachers4ED run demand money from schools

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthwakazi targets full control of Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo scholar lands prestigious fellowship

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Health time bomb at Sidojiwe flats

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa texts to voters

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Unfriendly UK says ready to observe Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Thousands demand Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

'Lying' Coventry, Kamambo in bare knuckle fight

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe police, media meet ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

4 youths die in accident

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

12 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

13 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

15 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

03 Apr 2023 at 06:54hrs | 3047 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1540 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:36hrs | 2298 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1283 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2597 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1538 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1716 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

03 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

03 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days