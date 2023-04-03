Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Storm over Mnangagwa texts to voters

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has come under fire for allegedly leaking voters' mobile numbers to the ruling Zanu-PF party, which is now using the numbers to solicit for votes using short message service (SMS).

Electoral watchdogs have questioned how Zanu-PF accessed phone numbers of registered voters after the ruling party started broadcasting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's campaign messages ahead of the 2023 polls.

 The unsolicited text messages being sent specifically state the constituency one would cast their votes at.

This is not the first time Zec  has been accused of allegedly leaking voters' mobile phone numbers  to Zanu-PF, giving the ruling party an unfair advantage  over the opposition. In the run-up to the 2018 harmonised elections, Zec was accused of leaking the electorate's phone numbers to the ruling Zanu-PF party, which were used to send campaign messages to the electorate.

Zimbabwe will hold harmonised elections either in July or August.

One of the messages, written in Shona, and if translated to English, reads:  "Greetings. This is my WhatsApp number for Hatfield. Keep it in your mobile phone and inform other Hatfield residents. I will be keeping you updated through my WhatsApp status, what the government is doing to build our nation in Hatfield. Thank you. Yours, President ED Mnagagwa."

Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Simukai Kiwa denied claims that the electoral body had availed a voters roll with phone numbers of voters to Zanu-PF.

"That's not true. We are not aware," Kiwa said. No comment could be obtained from Zanu-PF as both the party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and political commissar Mike Bimha were not picking up calls yesterday.

But electoral watchdogs demanded an explanation from Zec on how Zanu-PF accessed voters' mobile phone numbers.

"While political parties can canvas for votes through various channels, the underlying concerns around unsolicited text messages from political parties is where they got the voters' information from," Election Resource Centre legal and advocacy officer Takunda Tsunga said.

"If there has been involvement of the electoral commission in providing citizens information, then this goes to the fundamentals of free and fair elections, whereby one party is advantaged over others.  Zec must clarify."

Data analysts Team Pachedu also called for legal action against Zec for allegedly leaking the roll with voters' phone numbers to Zanu-PF.

"Zec has illegally leaked the new voters roll with phone numbers to Zanu-PF.  Voters are now receiving unsolicited Zanu-PF messages including those in new constituencies. The Data Protection Act and multiple laws have been violated. We demand an explanation! Zec must be sued for violating the Data Protection Act by sharing phone records with Zanu-PF. Econet and NetOne must also be sued for illegally facilitating unsolicited bulk SMSs for Zanu-PF. Zec and Zanu-PF must not be allowed to break our laws wantonly," said Team pachedu.

Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network chairperson Andrew Makoni said: "The issue raises questions on compliance with the Data Protection Act. The question is where they got the phone numbers for them to be able to send voters messages? They must be clear on what database they use for them to be able to access the phone numbers. The problem is on unsolicited consent to send the messages. There is no option for the receiver to opt out and stop receiving the messages. It is up to individuals to deal with the case if they are not comfortable with receiving the messages."

Source - newsday
More on: #Text, #Mnangagwa, #Zec

Comments


Must Read

Two accidents claim five lives in a day

26 mins ago | 81 Views

Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Teachers4ED run demand money from schools

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthwakazi targets full control of Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo scholar lands prestigious fellowship

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Health time bomb at Sidojiwe flats

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Unfriendly UK says ready to observe Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Thousands demand Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa rescues Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

'Lying' Coventry, Kamambo in bare knuckle fight

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe police, media meet ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

4 youths die in accident

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

12 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

13 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

15 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

03 Apr 2023 at 06:54hrs | 3047 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1540 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:36hrs | 2298 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1283 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2598 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1538 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1716 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

03 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

03 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days