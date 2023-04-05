Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga has revealed that the country will impose stiffer penalties for human traffickers who he accused of robbing the nation of human capital in the name of recruiting professionals.

Speaking at the launch of the Zimbabwe Trafficking in Persons National Plan of Action (2023-2028) in Harare yesterday, Chiwenga acknowledged inconsistencies in the health sector that have caused massive brain drain, which has attracted human traffickers to take advantage of health personnel seeking greener pastures.

"I was saying to the Home Affairs minister (Kazembe Kazembe) that we must also address the blatant white collar crime by people masquerading as recruiting professionals from Zimbabwe. If one deliberately recruits and makes the country suffer, that's a crime against humanity. The people are dying in hospitals because there are no nurses and doctors. That must be taken seriously," Chiwenga said.

"Zimbabwe frowns at this heinous crime which is also a grave violation of human rights. This crime strips an individual of all their dignity, their self-worth and their confidence. We will act to address this to make sure that there is watertight protection of our people. Gone are the days of slavery. Being subjugated as a people ended when we attained our independence in 1980."

He said the 70-year jail sentence given to one of the perpetrators of human trafficking was an example of what would befall other would-be offenders.

"We will be adding more years because this crime must be brought to an end," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said between 2016 and 2021, more than 100 trafficked victims had been repatriated back home.
Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe

He said six convictions were made, while some cases are still pending at the courts.

"In 2022, a total 69 cases involving 139 victims were recorded and investigated. Seven accused persons (all Zimbabweans) were arrested. Four were arrested for Oman trafficking and three for domestic cases," Kazembe said.

United Nations resident coordinator Edward Kallon said: "Creating a common national and regional positive narrative accompanied by real economic, social and political opportunities and coordinated bilateral and regional labour migration frameworks can deter human trafficking."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

30 mins ago | 61 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Nurse up for theft

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe appealing constitutional amendemend

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man bashes wife over food

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe 'Gold Mafia' suspects' assets frozen

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo today

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga launches anti-trafficking plan

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe army to recruit, train more women

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

New tech to reform Zimbabwe IDs, passports and policing

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZEC registers 6m voters

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Heavy police deployment during Easter

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Change champions reject Chamisa's 'citizenocratic', demand primaries?

15 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chiwenga to preside over Mugabe installation

15 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Police detectives share US$160,000 theft loot

15 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Fadzayi Mahere fined US$500 for spreading 'falsehoods'

15 hrs ago | 557 Views

Drama in court, Magistrate accused of snatching married interpreter

18 hrs ago | 3829 Views

Influx of Shona candidates of Zanu PF in Bulawayo worrying

20 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Bulawayo24.com refuses to be bullied by Ken Sharpe's company

20 hrs ago | 964 Views

What does Zim govt now want to 'investigate' when they've already dismissed Al Jazeera exposé as lies?

21 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Cop bashes wife over money

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

Only alliance politics can 'wrestle' power from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 669 Views

92% Zimbabweans have no confidence in police

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe army dismisses recruitment advert flighted on social media

22 hrs ago | 187 Views

Sex workers target truck drivers

22 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zinwa hikes water tariffs

22 hrs ago | 181 Views

Counselling for SA returnees

22 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nkayi Villagers cry for help

22 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's spokesperson convicted

22 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Chamisa books rematch with Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1535 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Wi-Fi pledge attracts brickbats from electorate

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 835 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers on Teachers4ED

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 509 Views

'Zanu-PF turns State land into campaign tool'

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 426 Views

Death penalty divides public opinion

05 Apr 2023 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

UPDATE: ZETDC and prepaid meters, a project started back in 2012.

05 Apr 2023 at 08:17hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days