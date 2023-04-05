Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MPs under fire over poor performance

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LEGAL think-tank Veritas has described the performance of Members of Parliament (MPs) as "disappointing" after they failed to finalise outstanding Bills in the National Assembly last week.

There are 11 outstanding Bills before the National Assembly, which include the Electoral Amendment Bill, Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill, Prisons and Correctional Service Bill, Children's Amendment Bill and the Medical Services Amendment Bill, among others.

"In the National Assembly, no progress was made on any of the Bills on its fairly long list of waiting Bills," Veritas said in its latest Bill Watch publication.

"Some of these Bills have been carried over from the last session of Parliament.  This coming week, it is to be hoped, it will be possible to return to those Bills, especially the Electoral Amendment Bill, despite the looming Easter weekend's public holidays and Independence Day on Tuesday April 18."

Senate, however, finalised two Bills, which are the Judicial Laws Amendment Bill and the Child Justice Bill, both of which were passed without amendments.

The Bills now await Presidential assent to become law.

The legal think-tank said the two major businesses that were in the National Assembly could slow down progress on outstanding Bills.

"On Wednesday March 29, the Speaker (of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda), back in the chair from his latest visit to Moscow (Russia), announced that the Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC) had requested and granted an extension of the period of 26 business days allowed by Standing Order 33 in which to consider and report on the constitutionality of the Bill," Veritas said.

"The Bill received its first reading on February 16 and was immediately referred to the PLC. The extension means that the PLC has up to an extra 26 business days to complete its report. The new deadline is Thursday April 26. The second reading debate cannot start until the Portfolio Committee Report is available. Also on March 29, amendments proposed to this Bill by the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs were detailed in Votes and Proceedings of the House. This suggests that the portfolio committee is now ready to report on the public hearings, opening the way for the second reading stage to proceed next week."

MPs, on the other hand, have accused Treasury of failing to pay their accommodation allowances, which resulted in them being locked out of hotels when they travel to Harare on Parliament business.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

30 mins ago | 61 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Nurse up for theft

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe appealing constitutional amendemend

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man bashes wife over food

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe 'Gold Mafia' suspects' assets frozen

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo today

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga launches anti-trafficking plan

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe army to recruit, train more women

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

New tech to reform Zimbabwe IDs, passports and policing

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZEC registers 6m voters

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Heavy police deployment during Easter

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Change champions reject Chamisa's 'citizenocratic', demand primaries?

15 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chiwenga to preside over Mugabe installation

15 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Police detectives share US$160,000 theft loot

15 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Fadzayi Mahere fined US$500 for spreading 'falsehoods'

15 hrs ago | 557 Views

Drama in court, Magistrate accused of snatching married interpreter

18 hrs ago | 3829 Views

Influx of Shona candidates of Zanu PF in Bulawayo worrying

20 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Bulawayo24.com refuses to be bullied by Ken Sharpe's company

20 hrs ago | 964 Views

What does Zim govt now want to 'investigate' when they've already dismissed Al Jazeera exposé as lies?

21 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Cop bashes wife over money

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

Only alliance politics can 'wrestle' power from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 669 Views

92% Zimbabweans have no confidence in police

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe army dismisses recruitment advert flighted on social media

22 hrs ago | 187 Views

Sex workers target truck drivers

22 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zinwa hikes water tariffs

22 hrs ago | 181 Views

Counselling for SA returnees

22 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nkayi Villagers cry for help

22 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's spokesperson convicted

22 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Chamisa books rematch with Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1535 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Wi-Fi pledge attracts brickbats from electorate

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 835 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers on Teachers4ED

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 509 Views

'Zanu-PF turns State land into campaign tool'

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 426 Views

Death penalty divides public opinion

05 Apr 2023 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

UPDATE: ZETDC and prepaid meters, a project started back in 2012.

05 Apr 2023 at 08:17hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days