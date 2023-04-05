Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party yesterday said it was all systems go for primary election re-runs after going through all the complaints raised by candidates and party supporters.The ruling party has ordered a re-run in five constituencies where voting was marred by violence and reports of vote rigging, resulting in a number of losing candidates lodging complaints.Zanu-PF national political commissar Mike Bimha yesterday said they exhausted all the complaints which were being handled by the ad hoc special committee led by the ruling party's secretary for legal affairs, Jacob Mudenda."They entertained all the complaints, I want to thank them for the job well done. They had four sessions, some of them held deep into the night and all complaints were considered by the ad hoc committee led by the secretary for legal affairs Jacob Mudenda," Bimha said."I don't have the exact number of complaints we have received, but we have looked at all of them."Some candidates were seen at the party headquarters entrance as they still had some complaints.Bimha added that the party leadership was going to meet soon and set a date for the re-runs.The ruling party will conduct re-runs in Insiza South, Mbare, Churu, Zvimba West and Gokwe-Nembudziya.Meanwhile, Bimha also announced successful candidates for Midlands, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland South and Masvingo.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been endorsed as the ruling party's sole presidential candidate.Zanu-PF is targeting five million votes for an outright victory, while the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change is eyeing six million votes.