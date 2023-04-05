Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zesa tariffs up 37%

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has effected a second electricity tariff increase within a month, triggering consumer outrage.

The new tariffs were effective from April 1.

In a notice effecting a 37% hike in tariffs, ZETDC said consumers would get 50 units/kWh for $1 250 on their first purchase (domestic tariff) from $912 and the 1 000 units/kWh price was hiked to $129 460 from $94 640.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Denford Mutashu said the new tariffs were inevitable as the local currency keeps losing value.

"The increase looks scary, but with the way the exchange rate has shifted on the grey market, it's unavoidable. One hopes the tariff increase will come with an improvement on supply," Mutashu said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar in 2019 after a decade of dollarisation insisting it would hold its own, but has ever since failed to withstand the heat on the currency market.

As of yesterday, the Zimbabwe dollar was trading at $1 800 against US$1 at the parallel market.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Energy minister Zhemu Soda said there nation should not expect power cuts to ease anytime soon because Hwange Unit 7 was still undergoing tests.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Zesa, #Tariffs, #Hike

Comments


Must Read

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

30 mins ago | 61 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Nurse up for theft

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe appealing constitutional amendemend

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man bashes wife over food

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe 'Gold Mafia' suspects' assets frozen

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo today

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga launches anti-trafficking plan

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe army to recruit, train more women

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

New tech to reform Zimbabwe IDs, passports and policing

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZEC registers 6m voters

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Heavy police deployment during Easter

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Change champions reject Chamisa's 'citizenocratic', demand primaries?

15 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chiwenga to preside over Mugabe installation

15 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Police detectives share US$160,000 theft loot

15 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Fadzayi Mahere fined US$500 for spreading 'falsehoods'

15 hrs ago | 558 Views

Drama in court, Magistrate accused of snatching married interpreter

18 hrs ago | 3829 Views

Influx of Shona candidates of Zanu PF in Bulawayo worrying

20 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Bulawayo24.com refuses to be bullied by Ken Sharpe's company

20 hrs ago | 964 Views

What does Zim govt now want to 'investigate' when they've already dismissed Al Jazeera exposé as lies?

21 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Cop bashes wife over money

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

Only alliance politics can 'wrestle' power from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 669 Views

92% Zimbabweans have no confidence in police

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe army dismisses recruitment advert flighted on social media

22 hrs ago | 187 Views

Sex workers target truck drivers

22 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zinwa hikes water tariffs

22 hrs ago | 181 Views

Counselling for SA returnees

22 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nkayi Villagers cry for help

22 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's spokesperson convicted

22 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Chamisa books rematch with Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1535 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Wi-Fi pledge attracts brickbats from electorate

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 835 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers on Teachers4ED

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 509 Views

'Zanu-PF turns State land into campaign tool'

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 426 Views

Death penalty divides public opinion

05 Apr 2023 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

UPDATE: ZETDC and prepaid meters, a project started back in 2012.

05 Apr 2023 at 08:17hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days