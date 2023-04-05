Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti moves to derail assault trial

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Finance minister Tendai Biti yesterday filed an urgent chamber application to stop his trial in a case where he is accused of verbally assaulting local businesswoman, Tatiana Aleshina.

In his application, Biti wants the matter postponed pending determination of his application for review of a ruling on his request to have his case referred to the Constitutional Court.

Biti cited presiding magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro and prosecutor Michael Reza as respondents.

The opposition legislator said he was not happy with Muchuchuti-Guwuriro's ruling dismissing his application to have his matter referred to the Constitutional Court.

"The court's decision to proceed with the trial notwithstanding my notice to request a referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court was grossly irregular and violated my constitutional rights to the protection and benefit of the law," Biti submitted.

"The court also held that it was now functus officio without hearing what I intended to say. Further the request that I intended to make is related to issues I had not raised."

Muchuchuti-Guwuriro had dismissed his application before trial commenced.

Biti submitted that the magistrate's rulings were motivated by malice.

The opposition legislator wants the court to start the trial afresh before a different magistrate.

Reza opposed Biti's application.

"He has submitted this latest one in a clear case of abuse of court processes. In view of the foregoing, this application is not urgent at all. It has been heard and determined before by another court," Reza submitted.

Biti is accused of verbally assaulting Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Courts in 2020. He has sought the recusal of the magistrate and Reza saying they were biased.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Biti, #Trial, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

30 mins ago | 61 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Nurse up for theft

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe appealing constitutional amendemend

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man bashes wife over food

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe 'Gold Mafia' suspects' assets frozen

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo today

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga launches anti-trafficking plan

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe army to recruit, train more women

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

New tech to reform Zimbabwe IDs, passports and policing

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZEC registers 6m voters

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Heavy police deployment during Easter

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Change champions reject Chamisa's 'citizenocratic', demand primaries?

15 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chiwenga to preside over Mugabe installation

15 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Police detectives share US$160,000 theft loot

15 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Fadzayi Mahere fined US$500 for spreading 'falsehoods'

15 hrs ago | 558 Views

Drama in court, Magistrate accused of snatching married interpreter

18 hrs ago | 3829 Views

Influx of Shona candidates of Zanu PF in Bulawayo worrying

20 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Bulawayo24.com refuses to be bullied by Ken Sharpe's company

20 hrs ago | 965 Views

What does Zim govt now want to 'investigate' when they've already dismissed Al Jazeera exposé as lies?

21 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Cop bashes wife over money

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

Only alliance politics can 'wrestle' power from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 669 Views

92% Zimbabweans have no confidence in police

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe army dismisses recruitment advert flighted on social media

22 hrs ago | 187 Views

Sex workers target truck drivers

22 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zinwa hikes water tariffs

22 hrs ago | 181 Views

Counselling for SA returnees

22 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nkayi Villagers cry for help

22 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's spokesperson convicted

22 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Chamisa books rematch with Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1535 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Wi-Fi pledge attracts brickbats from electorate

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 835 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers on Teachers4ED

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 509 Views

'Zanu-PF turns State land into campaign tool'

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 426 Views

Death penalty divides public opinion

05 Apr 2023 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

UPDATE: ZETDC and prepaid meters, a project started back in 2012.

05 Apr 2023 at 08:17hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days