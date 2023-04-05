Latest News Editor's Choice


Man bashes wife over food

by Staff reporter
A DISPUTE over food turned nasty when a man from Sunninghill suburb in Bulawayo ran berserk and allegedly bashed his wife after she told him that there was nothing to eat in the house.

This was heard when Thokozani Sibanda appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing a charge of physical abuse.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 20 April.

Allegations against Sibanda are that on lo March and at around 6am, his wife Anchite Gopito informed him that there was no food in the house.

This angered Sibanda who turned violent and started assaulting his wife with slaps and kicks on the head.

Gopito then reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of her husband.

She was referred to hospital for medical attention and a medical report was produced in court as evidence.


Source - The Chroncile
