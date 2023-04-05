Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government says it will officer counselling to people returning to the country from South Africa after the expiry of their Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) to ensure their smooth reintegration.

This, despite ZEP holders' low interest in returning.

The permits were meant to expire in December last year but a six-month extension was granted to 30 June.

An estimated 180 000 Zimbabweans are in SA on ZEPs; by December last year, fewer than 10% had applied for the available mainstream visas.

Some hoped that the Zimbabwean government would engage with its South African counterparts for a further extension.

However, that was not the case.

The Zimbabwe government has been conducting a mapping exercise since March to find out how many people are interested in assistance with their return.

The response from ZEP holders "was way below our expectations," Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa told the state-run media in Zimbabwe.

The only window of hope available for those wishing to stay in South Africa legally is a court challenge the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and Zimbabwe Immigration Federation had lodged.

The matter is yet to be heard.

However, those who plan to make the trip back to Zimbabwe will have access to counselling services to prepare them mentally for what lies ahead.

This was revealed at a government counselling and psychological workshop in Bulawayo, the second-largest city in the country.

In a speech presented at the workshop, social welfare permanent secretary Simon Masanga said: "Sharpening our counselling skills is a way in which these committees (receiving the returnees) can be capacitated.

"This training will empower the frontline officers to be equipped with skills to handle the returnees upon and post arrival," he said.

At the workshop, World Health Organisation (WHO) psychologist Dr Debra Machando said the relocation was regarded as a humanitarian crisis because "they are not relocating voluntarily, they are being deported".

In recent reports by News24 and other media outlets, some people said they would not return because of the volatile economy and political situation in Zimbabwe.

Some said they had applied for caregiver jobs in the United Kingdom and other countries.

The 2023 World Happiness Report released last month ranked Zimbabwe as the fourth unhappiest country in the world at 134 out of 137 countries.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was ranked at 133, while Sierra Leone was 135th, marking them as the unhappiest countries in Africa.

Zimbabwe will be holding its general elections between late July and late August.

However, those who return home won't be on time for late registration to vote.

Source - News24
More on: #ZEP, #Counselling

Comments


Must Read

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

30 mins ago | 66 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Nurse up for theft

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe appealing constitutional amendemend

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Man bashes wife over food

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe 'Gold Mafia' suspects' assets frozen

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo today

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga launches anti-trafficking plan

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe army to recruit, train more women

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

New tech to reform Zimbabwe IDs, passports and policing

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZEC registers 6m voters

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Heavy police deployment during Easter

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Change champions reject Chamisa's 'citizenocratic', demand primaries?

15 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chiwenga to preside over Mugabe installation

15 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Police detectives share US$160,000 theft loot

15 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Fadzayi Mahere fined US$500 for spreading 'falsehoods'

15 hrs ago | 558 Views

Drama in court, Magistrate accused of snatching married interpreter

18 hrs ago | 3829 Views

Influx of Shona candidates of Zanu PF in Bulawayo worrying

20 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Bulawayo24.com refuses to be bullied by Ken Sharpe's company

20 hrs ago | 965 Views

What does Zim govt now want to 'investigate' when they've already dismissed Al Jazeera exposé as lies?

21 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Cop bashes wife over money

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

Only alliance politics can 'wrestle' power from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 669 Views

92% Zimbabweans have no confidence in police

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe army dismisses recruitment advert flighted on social media

22 hrs ago | 187 Views

Sex workers target truck drivers

22 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zinwa hikes water tariffs

22 hrs ago | 181 Views

Counselling for SA returnees

22 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nkayi Villagers cry for help

22 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's spokesperson convicted

22 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Chamisa books rematch with Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1535 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Wi-Fi pledge attracts brickbats from electorate

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 837 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers on Teachers4ED

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 509 Views

'Zanu-PF turns State land into campaign tool'

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 426 Views

Death penalty divides public opinion

05 Apr 2023 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

UPDATE: ZETDC and prepaid meters, a project started back in 2012.

05 Apr 2023 at 08:17hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days