ConCourt agrees to entertain Mwonzora's challenge

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A FULL bench of the Constitutional Court(ConCourt) will now hear MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora's challenge against the recently gazetted delimitation report by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).This comes after the Constitutional Court granted his urgent chamber application for leave to have a direct access to the apex court on grounds that his matter was arguable.On March 14 the MDC filed an application seeking the ZEC delimitation report to be declared invalid because did not take into account the final results of the population census among other issues.A bench chaired by Paddington Garwe ruled that his delimitation challenge has merit and as such must be heard by a full bench.Mwonzora is seeking nullification of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report, which he says was done unproceduraly.Mwonzora, said the report could only be challenged after it was gazetted because it then formed the basis for the coming general elections.The MDC president said elections using the report will not pass the credibility test and the country will remain isolated.Mwonzora said the Constitutional Court application seeks to forestall the high probability of electoral violence and can only be possible if the country holds free, fair and credible elections.