Mnangagwa wishes Christians happy Easter

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has wished Christians around the world a happy Easter, adding that with hope, faith, and love, even death can be defeated.

Posting on his Twitter handle, the President said: 'Wishing Christians around the world a happy and blessed #Easter "As we reflect today on Christ's Resurrection, we are reminded that with faith, hope, and love — even death can be defeated. From my family to yours, Happy Easter, and God Wes,"


Source - the herald
