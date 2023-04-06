Bosso's Chikuhwa misses penalty

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Chicken Inn 0-0 HighlandersHIGHLANDERS striker Lynoth Chikuhwa missed a penalty as Bosso played out a goalless draw with Chicken Inn in a lively Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium today.Highlanders were the livelier of the two teams in the first half in a period where they wasted numerous goal scoring opportunities including Chikuhwa's missed penalty.Bosso were awarded a penalty in the eighth after striker Stanley Ngala was hacked down in the box.With the packed Soweto End, filled with Highlanders supporters expecting a goal, Chikuhwa saw his effort come off the post.Chicken Inn came back better in the second half and it took a brilliant save from Ariel Sibanda to deny them a goal.The draw left the Gamecocks on six points with one win and three draws. Bosso moved to eight points after two wins and same number of draws.