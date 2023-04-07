News / Local
Police pay rise: Ex-wife demands more for upkeep
A HARARE woman has demanded an increase in maintenance for her upkeep because her ex-husband, who is a police officer, recently got an increment.
Agrin Manyeruke, also a police officer, said Forget Tsevenya could afford her demands after he received a US$250 increase outside the Zimbabwe dollar component.
"He is now earning $300 000 and US$250, so I want him to increase what he has been paying for maintenance," Manyeruke submitted.
Tsevenya, however, argued that he could not afford the fees saying the US$250 was just an allowance and not a salary.
"Therefore, we cannot accept the order to be granted," Tsevenya submitted through his lawyers.
"My salary (local currency) did not increase, but it was back pay, while the US$ component is just an allowance which can be withdrawn."
Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavire will deliver her ruling on April 11.
Source - newsday