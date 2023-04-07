Latest News Editor's Choice


Police pay rise: Ex-wife demands more for upkeep

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A HARARE woman has demanded an increase in maintenance for her upkeep because her ex-husband, who is a police officer, recently got an increment.

Agrin Manyeruke, also a police officer, said Forget Tsevenya could afford her demands after he received a US$250 increase outside the Zimbabwe dollar component.

"He is now earning $300 000 and US$250, so I want him to increase what he has been paying for maintenance," Manyeruke submitted.

Tsevenya, however, argued that he could not afford the fees saying the US$250 was just an allowance and not a salary.

"Therefore, we cannot accept the order to be granted," Tsevenya submitted through his lawyers.

"My salary (local currency) did not increase, but it was back pay, while the US$ component is just an allowance which can be withdrawn."

Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavire will deliver her ruling on April 11.

Source - newsday
More on: #Police, #Upkeep, #Court

Most Popular In 7 Days