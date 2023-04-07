Police pay rise: Ex-wife demands more for upkeep

News / Local

A HARARE woman has demanded an increase in maintenance for her upkeep because her ex-husband, who is a police officer, recently got an increment.Agrin Manyeruke, also a police officer, said Forget Tsevenya could afford her demands after he received a US$250 increase outside the Zimbabwe dollar component."He is now earning $300 000 and US$250, so I want him to increase what he has been paying for maintenance," Manyeruke submitted.Tsevenya, however, argued that he could not afford the fees saying the US$250 was just an allowance and not a salary."Therefore, we cannot accept the order to be granted," Tsevenya submitted through his lawyers."My salary (local currency) did not increase, but it was back pay, while the US$ component is just an allowance which can be withdrawn."Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavire will deliver her ruling on April 11.