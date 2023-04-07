Zanu-PF stops CCC candidate selection process

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF's Mashonaland West Province Secretary for Education has declared no opposition party will conduct business in the area, days after stopping Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) consensus candidate selection process in Goromonzi North's Ward 16.According to newzimbabwe, Pardon Chibamu is alleged to have called a CCC member only identified as Makwarimba and ordered him to disperse the crowd which had gathered at his homestead for the process.Chibamu, described as a 'bulldozer' by a close source, went as far as threatening to kill anyone who would go against his directive.His phone was not going through for comment.