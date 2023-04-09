Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

by Staff reporter
09 Apr 2023 at 11:34hrs | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube is spending big in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park constituency where he will be seeking votes to become a Member of Parliament in the forthcoming elections.

Ncube is loosening purse strings in the constituency, even promising WiFi access points to a suburb that is crying out for water and roads among other social amenities.

He has also promised to drill 20 boreholes and set up nutritional gardens  just two weeks after he won the ticket to represent Zanu-PF in the polls uncontested.

It will be the first time for Ncube to contest after he joined President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government in 2018 as a technocrat.

Indications are that Ncube will battle it out with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician Thokozani Khupe, who is also eyeing the constituency.

On Friday, CCC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chiroodza said Khupe has not yet been confirmed as the party candidate for the constituency.

"We cannot, for now, tell whether she has availed herself for the selection or not," Chiroodza said.

"Papers were collected yesterday (Thursday) and now we have to wait for the compilation, validation and vetting process to take place before any announcement can take place."

Meanwhile, Ncube has hit the ground running, and is spending a lot of time away from the capital to hold cluster rallies in Cowdray Park.

Last weekend, Ncube promised to drill boreholes for the constituency.

"Cowdray Park will have clean water everywhere," Ncube said.

Drilling a borehole costs upwards of US$1500.             "As your aspiring MP, I have hit the ground running with delivering that which the people have requested as the government works on a permanent solution to the water situation in Bulawayo," he said.

"As such we have a targeted 20 boreholes, which will be equipped with nutritional gardens.

"Widows and vulnerable groups approached us with this brilliant idea and we are already delivering on that promise."

He has also made several promises such as improving the road network and to provide Wi-Fi service at all houses.

Political Analyst Kudakwashe Munemo said Ncube must declare his source of income.

"That's transactional politics. It is political patronage at play and l highly suspect abuse of state resources and programmes," Munemo said.

"It's highly likely that he is leveraging government programmes to aid his political campaign."

Bulawayo based political analyst Methuseli Moyo said the Finance minister will have a mammoth task in winning the hearts of the voters that have religiously voted for the opposition.

"Cowdray Park is a unique urban settlement with unique problems and history," Moyo said.

"That place needs development.

"Being a person of influence in and outside government, it is not surprising that he raised such funds or facilitated the provision of those items."

Ncube is the former chief economist and vice president of the African Development Bank . He is a former banker and holds PHD in economics from Cambridge University.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

15 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

17 hrs ago | 1560 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

17 hrs ago | 3739 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

17 hrs ago | 1297 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

17 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

17 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

17 hrs ago | 903 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

17 hrs ago | 842 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

17 hrs ago | 434 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4023 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 2822 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 829 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1284 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 182 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 665 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 497 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 394 Views

Dodo pleased

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 243 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 272 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 371 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 76 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 196 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 213 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 247 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 308 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

10 Apr 2023 at 07:25hrs | 276 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

09 Apr 2023 at 17:36hrs | 12586 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

09 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 524 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

09 Apr 2023 at 16:34hrs | 915 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

09 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 347 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:27hrs | 681 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:11hrs | 925 Views

Chiwenga commends church

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 682 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 719 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 250 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 703 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 241 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 1397 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 237 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 107 Views

Egodini decade of deception

09 Apr 2023 at 12:00hrs | 460 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 274 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 188 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 1229 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days