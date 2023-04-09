Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

by Staff reporter
09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | Views
AFTER seeing his charges squander a number of clear-cut chances in their derby against Chicken Inn, Highlanders Football Club coach Baltemar Brito is turning his focus on the epic encounter against Dynamos.

The Bulawayo giants, who played a goalless draw against Chicken Inn on Good Friday at Barbourfields Stadium will play host to Dynamos on Saturday, three days before the two face off again in Independence Cup celebrations in Mount Darwin.

Disappointed that his charges were wasteful against Chicken Inn especially in the first-half where striker Lynoth Chikuhwa twice hit the upright after beating the Gamecocks goalie Donovan Bernard, Brito felt that the draw was a fair result.

Bosso started the derby on fire, with their playmaker Devine Mhindirira threading a defence-splitting pass to Chikuhwa in the first minute and the striker hit the far post having beaten Bernard.
Minutes later, Chikuhwa missed the penalty as he hit the same post with Bernard sent the wrong way.

The resultant penalty came after Bosso striker Stanley Ngala was brought down inside the box. Surprisingly, Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who usually takes penalties for his team stayed put at his goal area and watched Chikuhwa miss the spot kick.

Highlanders enjoyed first-half dominance which they failed to turn into goals, with Mhindirira shining in the middle of the park, ably supported by Darlington Mukuli and Melikhaya Ncube, while wingbacks Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira occasionally overlapped to add numbers to their attacks which came to naught.

Chicken Inn came stronger in the second-half, with veteran Tafadzwa Kutinyu dictating pace in the midfield, while Soccer Star of the Year finalist Brian Muza kept Highlanders' central defenders Peter Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu on their toes.

Chicken Inn found Sibanda resolute in Highlanders' last line of defence. In his post-match interview, Brito said: "The first-half was one kind of performance and the second one was different. In the end I think the draw was a fair result. I think Chicken Inn didn't have clear opportunities like we had in the first-half."

"We're not happy at all that we dropped points, we know that local derbies have too many emotions and are not easy. Our team in the second-half didn't compete like they did in the first-half. They started to split too much, waiting for the long ball and it gave Chicken Inn more time with the ball. Life goes on, we've Dynamos next week Saturday so we should change our focus and prepare for that game."

The draw left Highlanders still unbeaten after four games with eight points, two points behind leaders Caps United who beat Black Rhinos 2-0 on Good Friday. Chicken Inn's gaffer Prince Matore was equally unhappy that his team dropped points.

"We've always said that we need to collect maximum points at our home matches, these are two crucial points dropped today.

"In the first-half our movement wasn't what we wanted, our transitions were not what we wanted, and they were rushing everything. Second half, we rectified those things and it was a better second-half," Matore said.

Chicken Inn's next assignment is another derby against Bulawayo Chiefs who were beaten 2-1 by FC Platinum.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Bosso, #Dembare, #Clash

Comments


Must Read

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

15 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

17 hrs ago | 1570 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

17 hrs ago | 3765 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

17 hrs ago | 1315 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

17 hrs ago | 642 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

17 hrs ago | 908 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

17 hrs ago | 844 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

17 hrs ago | 436 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

17 hrs ago | 383 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4035 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 2832 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 832 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1289 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 182 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 665 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 497 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 394 Views

Dodo pleased

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 245 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 272 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 373 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 76 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 198 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 215 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 247 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 312 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

10 Apr 2023 at 07:25hrs | 277 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

09 Apr 2023 at 17:36hrs | 12601 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

09 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 525 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

09 Apr 2023 at 16:34hrs | 916 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

09 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 347 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:27hrs | 682 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:11hrs | 926 Views

Chiwenga commends church

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 682 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 722 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 250 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 705 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 1400 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 237 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 108 Views

Egodini decade of deception

09 Apr 2023 at 12:00hrs | 461 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 274 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 188 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 1231 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days