Chiwenga commends church

by Staff reporter
09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | Views
VICE President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has commended the church for the role it is playing in keeping the citizenry, particularly youths, away from societal ills such as drug and substance abuse.

He was speaking to members of the African Apostolic Church, founded and led by Archbishop Paul Mwazha, at the Guvambwa shrine, Sadza growth point, in Wedza.

The church prides itself in inculcating a culture of sober habits, and this, Vice President Chiwenga said, is in sync with the thrust of President Mnangagwa's administration of keeping the citizenry away from drugs and focusing on developing the country.

"I am here representing His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, and also on my own behalf as his deputy as per your invite. I am happy with the role the African Apostolic Church is playing in nurturing disciplined children," said VP Chiwenga.

"It is pleasing to see a huge crowd like this, of people who were raised and taught not to drink, smoke or take anything that intoxicates them.

"Drugs have destroyed many families. They are of no benefit, they just harm and keep you away from the Lord. If we do not nurture disciplined children, then the future of the church and indeed the country as a whole is doomed," said VP Chiwenga.

He also reserved special praise to the African Apostolic Church for its role in emancipating women and uplifting their lives.

Zimbabwe subscribes to gender equality and Vice President Chiwenga said it was refreshing that the church is also at the forefront in this regard.

"I am happy to see that you, as a church, are promoting the rights of women through sending them to school to get their education so that they will have a role to play in the future of our country. Recently, I was in Iran, there are Muslims. What made me happy is that in their universities, 60 percent are females. That is what we expect. When I heard that you want girls to go to school, I was very happy," said VP Chiwenga. He talked of the role Archbishop Mwazha played in the liberation struggle through supporting freedom fighters.

He implored church members to vote for President Mnangagwa in the upcoming general elections as a way of preserving the ethos of the liberation struggle.

Bishop Israel Mwazha, who stood in for his father Archbishop Paul Mwazha, assured the church's support for Zanu-PF.

"President Mnangagwa is leading the country with wisdom. We are seeing a lot of development. If you look at infrastructure projects in the country, investors are coming to Zimbabwe, growing economic spaces. We pray for peace in the upcoming elections, and we will not vacillate in our support for Zanu-PF."

"The church is cognisant of the upcoming general elections. We pray for peace and tranquility before, during and after the elections," said Bishop Mwazha.

Source - The Sunday Mail
