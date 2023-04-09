Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

by Staff reporter
RERUNS for the Zanu-PF primary elections will be held tomorrow with any candidate who will engage in acts of violence facing immediate expulsion.

Reruns will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe-Nembudziya and Zvimba West constituencies, while in Insiza South, a rerun will be conducted on April 22.

Voting will run from 7am-3pm.

Immediately after 3pm, vote counting will start and will be finished by 6pm. The results collated from the respective constituencies will be relayed to the Constituency Command Centre which in turn will advise the National Command Centre.

Speaking at a press briefing last night, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha said formal preliminary results will be announced on Monday next week.

"The ad-hoc special committee has been meeting for several days to make sure that each and every complaint is received and considered and recommendations made to the Politburo.

"Now that the reruns will be conducted, the tribunal will no longer meet to consider complaints from the primaries. If at all the tribunal is going to sit, they will probably be sitting to consider complaints from the re-runs, but I don't expect any," said Bimha.

The party has deployed Politburo members to the outstanding constituencies to ensure a smooth rerun of the primary elections.

"In order to make sure that we have a smooth rerun, we have deployed Politburo members to the five constituencies. They will be at the Constituency Command Centre.

"We have deployed two members of the Politburo to each constituency and these constituencies have varying numbers of polling stations and each polling centre will have a Central Committee member to supervise the elections at that polling station," said Bimha.

The Central Committee members will not be from the provinces where elections will be held.  

They will be supervising the work of the presiding officers as well as polling officers.

"Tomorrow (Friday), all the candidates concerned will be at the party headquarters so that they are briefed on the party's expectations," Bimha said.

If any candidate is accused of violence, he or she will be disqualified.

In Mbare, the supervising teams are coming from Mashonaland Central, and the Politburo members who will be supervising the elections are Cdes Engelbert Rugeje and Mackenzie Ncube.

In Churu constituency, the supervising teams will come from Mashonaland East province and supervisors are Cdes Paul Mangwana and Kenneth Musanhi.

In Zvimba West Constituency, the supervising teams will be from the Midlands provinces and monitored by Cdes Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Elifas Mashaba.

In Gokwe-Nembudziya, the supervising team will come from Masvingo and monitored by Cdes Douglas Mombeshora and Michael Nyambuya.

Mbare constituency will have 10 polling stations, while Churu will have 25, Zvimba West 24, Insiza South 35, and Gokwe-Nembudziya 28.

Bimha appealed to party members in various constituencies to come in their numbers and exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidates.

Source - The Herald

