Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

GOVERNMENT has introduced modern technical high schools as a pilot project that will result in pupils being professionally trade-tested before completing secondary education in line with international standards aimed at equipping the learners with life skills.This is part of the implementation of the competence-based curriculum which has a versatile approach to education that promotes both academic and skills training.In each of the 10 provinces, Government has identified one school that will be rolling out the pilot project.The project is being implemented and the identified schools will have their names slightly changed to conform to their new thrust.Luveve High School in Bulawayo will now be renamed Luveve High Aviation Studies and Metal Technology and Design while Mzingwane High School in Matabeleland South, will be changed to Mzingwane High School Wood Technology and Design.In Matabeleland North, Hwange High School will be called Hwange High School Textile Technology and Design.In Harare, Allan Wilson High will add Metal Technology and Design to its name, Chinhoyi High School in Mashonaland West will be renamed Chinhoyi High School Technical Graphics while Chipindura High School in Mashonaland Central will add Building Technology and Design to its name.In Midlands, Guinea Fowl High will be renamed Guinea Fowl High Food Technology and Design with Mutare Boys High in Manicaland changing to Mutare Boys High Metal Technology.Mutoko High School in Mashonaland East will be renamed Mutoko High School Home Management and Design while Mwenezi High School in Masvingo will add Building Technology and Design to its name.The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said pupils can now write Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) equivalent examinations before exiting secondary schools.HEXCO is normally written by students in polytechnic colleges. However, going forward Form Four and Six pupils will write HEXCO equivalent certificates.Government started implementing the competence-based curriculum in 2016 after it was observed that most learners were leaving formal education without life skills.The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is in the process of reviewing 2015-2022 education curriculum so that it is in sync with global trends.The director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the new approach is in line with the competence-based curriculum, which emphasises the production of pupils with requisite skills, knowledge, national identity, values, attitudes and dispositions,"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has introduced Technical High Schools (THS) in Zimbabwe in line with the competence-based curriculum."The technical high schools concept endeavours to help pupils acquire innovative industrial skills that will either fit them well in industry or enable them to be creators of their own employment as opposed to being job seekers," he said.Mr Ndoro said the new approach is also in sync with the country's developmental agenda of transforming the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.He said the upgrading of the schools is also in line with regional standards."The skills development concept of technical high schools is in line with the Sadc industrialisation and modernisation agenda of the 21st century. This will arguably bridge the gap between technical education in secondary schools and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in higher and tertiary education institutions," said Mr Ndoro."In the envisaged Technical High Schools, pupils are allocated more time to develop innovative design and technological ideas.Emphasis is on hands-on competencies where learners will be periodically attached to the industry as well as receive competitive accreditation in the various technical skills areas."Mr Ndoro said pupils' creativity will be put to task and they will be allowed to write public examinations normally written in technical colleges."Pupils in technical high schools are expected to take design and technology as the core learning area of study. In addition to that, pupils will be required to major in one other technical learning area," he said."Pupils at these schools will be trade tested starting from skilled class worker three in Form Two; class two in Form Four; and lastly class one in Form Six."The pupils will go for industrial shadowing during school holidays so that they can have industrial exposure and experience.Mr Ndoro said the pupils will also have an option to sit for an examination equivalent to HEXCO National Foundation Certificate (NFC) for Form Two; National Certificate (NC) for Form Four and post Form Six.He said upon completing their studies they will have the option to go for National Diploma, Higher National Diploma at polytechnics, or alternatively pursue a Bachelor of Technology Honours degree (B Tech Honours) at university as direct entries.Mr Ndoro said while the pilot project is being rolled out in 10 schools countrywide, more schools will be included."The schools are nevertheless encouraged to offer other learning areas in addition to the initial nationally piloted ones as given.Other schools are encouraged to strengthen the teaching and learning of technical subjects," he said.Mr Ndoro said the technical high schools are expected to meet the education demands of the country and support professional, and career development and the social protection of individuals."It will ensure a match between the fast-changing labour market and the human capital development through the Technical and Vocational Education system and foster an appreciation of the learner's educational capacities with the new socioeconomic conditions to support self-employment and entrepreneurship," he said."It will also afford learners an opportunity to be appropriately assessed and accredited at the point of readiness. Through technical high schools, Government intends to increase the application of design and technology competencies (skills, knowledge and attitudes) to solve social and national challenges."Mr Ndoro said the impetus is to ride on information communication technologies in creating and accessing markets for their technical products through the application of artificial intelligence.He said the move is expected to reduce the mismatch between the demand and supply of skilled personnel.